The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners gave the nod to a contract with a Portland landscape architect to design upgrades to a county park on the Siletz River.

Parks Supervisor Kelly Perry presented the proposal from 2.ink Studio to design and develop a master plan for improvements to Barbara S. and Walter F. Brown Memorial Park, located at 13664 Siletz Highway, roughly halfway between two other county parks on Highway 229, Jack Morgan and Ichwhit. The more than 60-acre park with 3,500 feet of river frontage was donated to the county by Walter Brown 15 years ago.

