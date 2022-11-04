The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners gave the nod to a contract with a Portland landscape architect to design upgrades to a county park on the Siletz River.
Parks Supervisor Kelly Perry presented the proposal from 2.ink Studio to design and develop a master plan for improvements to Barbara S. and Walter F. Brown Memorial Park, located at 13664 Siletz Highway, roughly halfway between two other county parks on Highway 229, Jack Morgan and Ichwhit. The more than 60-acre park with 3,500 feet of river frontage was donated to the county by Walter Brown 15 years ago.
There are currently 19 undeveloped campsites at the park, with no running water and only portable chemical toilets. Perry said the master plan proposed by 2.ink includes up to 50 tent and RV sites, disabled-accessible trails, bathrooms and the utility infrastructure to support them. The cost for the design services is $52,416.
“I was on the commission when Walter Brown made this fabulous donation to the county,” Commissioner Claire Hall said. “And I remember him communicating to us at the time that, while he was certainly in favor of and hoping we would move forward with some development, he also was really strongly urging that we keep the overall look and feel as natural as possible.”
Perry said the proposed master plan honored those wishes, as outlined by Walter Brown in a written vision of his late wife’s desire for the property’s use.
“Her vision for this place was really to have it as a natural area where people could go enjoy the natural lands,” she said. “That’s what’s going to be moving us forward.”
Commissioner Doug Hunt asked if the services to be provided included any actual construction or if additional funding would be required to implement the plan. Perry said a grant proposal was pending that would pay for septic and bathroom facilities, but other planned structures and trails still required funding.
“Part of this plan is that they will do the cost estimating of all of that stuff,” Perry said.
Commissioners mutually agreed to the firm’s proposal — it was set to be approved as part of the consent calendar for the board’s Nov. 2 meeting.
According to 2.ink’s proposal, plan elements will include:
• Campground development, including drive-in RV sites and walk-in camping sites;
• Day-use and campground trails, including a paved ADA accessible loop trail;
• Road and parking lot development;
• Bathroom facilities to accommodate the variety of program elements;
• Nature playground;
• Ecological and habitat restoration zones;
• Overnight cabins;
• Dock and/or other forms of pedestrian access to the river;
• Covered structure for day and overnight users;
• Interpretive signage, bird blinds and/or other educational opportunities.
The proposal sets a timeline for design, with site analysis to commence Nov. 8 and final client presentation in April 2023.
