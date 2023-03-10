A passenger ferry moored in Newport’s Yaquina Bay is a very uncommon sight, but one such vessel was tied up at the Port of Newport’s International Terminal last week. And there’s something about it that made it even more unusual — it’s the first ever, all hydrogen-fueled commercial vessel in the U.S., if not the world.

“It’s first in the world in terms of being a 100 percent hydrogen powered commercial ferry,” said Jeff Sokolik, project manager with All American Marine, Inc. of Bellingham, Washington, which built the vessel. “It’s certainly the first in the U.S. for any kind of hydrogen-powered commercial vessel, and also the first Coast Guard approved passenger ferry.”

