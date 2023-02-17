Lisa Spence-Bunnett wants to point out that “these cats do not ask to come into these circumstances. They’ve been abandoned or born into a hard life.” Volunteers with the Community Cats program organized by Spence-Bunnett on behalf of the Central Coast Humane Society seek to trap, neuter, vaccinate and release abandoned cats back to familiar groups to help the cats live better lives — and ultimately lower the colony cat population.
Spence-Bunnett appeared recently before members of the Lincoln City City Council, along with Barbara Perry of the Humane Society, to thank the council for last year’s grant, which funded aid to low-income pet owners. This year’s grant request is to fund efforts to manage feral cat colonies in the Otis, Cutler City and Taft areas, efforts that are already underway. Since mid-September, Spence-Bunnett reports that countywide, 169 cats have been trapped, neutered and released, 38 of them in Lincoln City and Otis. The grant request would help the Humane Society pay for low-cost spay/neuter procedures and vaccinations to keep colony numbers low and free of rabies. Without spay and neuter intervention, said Spence-Bunnett, “two cats, left to themselves, a male and a female, could produce over 400,000 kittens in a seven-year time frame.”
Lincoln City’s 2022-2023 nonprofit grant cycle began in early January. Local organizations that provides services to the community of Lincoln City are encouraged to apply for funding. The application deadline is Feb. 28. Find application packets and more information on the city’s website — lincolncity.org
