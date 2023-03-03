Members of the Depoe Bay City Council and representatives of the Gleneden Sanitary District departed a joint meeting on Feb. 21, with no change from the status quo. Depoe Bay is resolved to end the previous 24-year agreement that gives sewage treatment services to the Gleneden Sanitary District within five years because Depoe Bay’s current sewer system is nearly at capacity.

To meet the needs of an ever-increasing population in Depoe Bay and continue serving the Gleneden Sanitary District, Depoe Bay would have to commit to a $9 million expansion project and endure the process of deconstructing and reconstructing city streets and infrastructure. For its part, the Gleneden Sanitary District is facing the 10-year task of building its own sewage treatment facility starting with land acquisition and moving through to construction, a $30 million project that the sanitary district’s board of commissioners has not begun to plan.

