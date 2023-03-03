Members of the Depoe Bay City Council and representatives of the Gleneden Sanitary District departed a joint meeting on Feb. 21, with no change from the status quo. Depoe Bay is resolved to end the previous 24-year agreement that gives sewage treatment services to the Gleneden Sanitary District within five years because Depoe Bay’s current sewer system is nearly at capacity.
To meet the needs of an ever-increasing population in Depoe Bay and continue serving the Gleneden Sanitary District, Depoe Bay would have to commit to a $9 million expansion project and endure the process of deconstructing and reconstructing city streets and infrastructure. For its part, the Gleneden Sanitary District is facing the 10-year task of building its own sewage treatment facility starting with land acquisition and moving through to construction, a $30 million project that the sanitary district’s board of commissioners has not begun to plan.
Depoe Bay City Councilors expressed disappointment that representatives of the sanitary district did not come to the council’s special meeting with plans or studies at the ready.
“If we did not have the Gleneden Sanitary Service flowing through our pipes, our plant would suffice for the city of Depoe Bay until the year 2050,” said Mayor Kathy Short. “If you want to remain, what are your plans?”
Sanitary District Board President Phil Jensen said it was “almost ready to have a contract to work on a facilities plan to be submitted to the DEQ,” and the district’s director, John Alita, said the district faced a long process of costly studies and plans to build its own sewage treatment plant. He warned that five years proposed by Depoe Bay for the termination of its agreement with the sanitary district would not be long enough to complete the project.
“It’s a long road ahead, and the costs are always increasing,” Alita said, predicting that the termination date would have to be extended.
Depoe Bay’s attorney, Pete Gintner, said the city would decide on a rate for service for sanitary district customers after the present agreement expires, acknowledging that Gleneden customers are facing steep costs for sanitary service no matter what steps are taken.
“You folks are a customer, and you’re going to stay a customer,” he said. “The DEQ may force us to have you as a customer, but the number will be whatever we set as a rate.”
