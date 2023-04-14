Lincoln County, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County, Community Services Consortium, and other nonprofit organizations, is making limited homeownership opportunities available to individuals and families impacted by the 2020 Echo Mountain Complex Fire.

There will be a minimum of five homes in the north Lincoln County area available during the next 12 months, with two homes ready for occupancy in June. The homes will vary in size, location and cost.

