Lincoln County, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County, Community Services Consortium, and other nonprofit organizations, is making limited homeownership opportunities available to individuals and families impacted by the 2020 Echo Mountain Complex Fire.
There will be a minimum of five homes in the north Lincoln County area available during the next 12 months, with two homes ready for occupancy in June. The homes will vary in size, location and cost.
Anyone who can be verified to have lost their home due to the Echo Mountain Complex Fire and has not yet been able to rebuild is eligible to participate. This includes those who owned the primary home on a piece of property, those who lived in a secondary home on property owned by a friend or family member, those who owned a manufactured unit in a park where they rented the pad, and those who rented a home of any kind.
All eligible households are encouraged to complete an interest form with details about their current housing needs. As each homeownership opportunity becomes available, names will be drawn from a pool that matches the size and location requirements as expressed on the interest form. If selected, the individual or family will have an opportunity to view the home, learn about mortgage requirements and/or tax implications of any gifted equity in the home, and make a decision if they wish to proceed.
To be considered for homeownership opportunities through this program, complete the Echo Mountain Wildfire Recovery Homeownership Interest Form, which can be found online at https://bit.ly/WildfireHomeownership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.