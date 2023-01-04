Saying he is physically disabled but ineligible for public assistance and living on $4 to $5 a day in handouts, David says, “I sit out here trying to make the best of what I have, which is nothing.” (Photos by Rick Beasley)
For David, a 46-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran who is homeless in Newport, a concrete baseball dugout was the best he could do against the bitter December wind. But there was no self-pity as he talked about his existence.
“When you’re homeless, you’ve got 45 minutes to rest before they tell you to move,” he said, warming his hands over a dented camp stove. “I’ve lost a lot of good friends, all dead. Walter froze to death — what good is a bus shelter for warmth? It’s a hard life, and you’re looking at it. There’s nothing here. They hate us, and don’t want to see bums with a sign. I want to run out of town.”
Saying he is physically disabled but ineligible for public assistance and living on $4 to $5 a day in handouts, “I sit out here trying to make the best of what I have, which is nothing.”
David is one of many homeless people who are permanent residents of Lincoln County with nowhere to go. Each year their numbers grow as reflected by a 22 percent increase in complaints from residents over eyesore camps and petty property crimes.
“All of our local governments, including the county, are having a hard time keeping up with things,” said Spencer Nebel, whose role as Newport city manager now includes managing “an expanding” humanitarian crisis. “We’re all related in this. We have to work together.”
For the first time, several cities and the Siletz Tribe united to disentangle the homelessness question, made worse by its numerous causes: financial catastrophe, substance abuse, cost of housing and mental health woes. As one of eight statewide pilot projects, Lincoln County received a $1 million “demonstration grant” to tackle homelessness on a countywide basis.
Meanwhile, cities are implementing stop-gap measures. Newport Mayor Dean Sawyer supported a new ordinance that removed homeless camps from tourist eyeshot and city hall, where an impromptu maze of pup tents was the site of a stabbing. Under a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, cities can’t bar camping unless they offer a place to go, such as a homeless shelter or camping-allowed zones.
“You have to weigh the rights of the homeowners, and the rights of the homeless,” Sawyer said, stating the city’s new ordinance bans camps near schools and within 150 feet of “gateway” Highways 101 and 20. “They’re no different than you and I. Most are reasonable and don’t want to get bugged by the police, so once they find a spot where they don’t get hassled, that’s where they stay.”
Newport’s idea resounded with Waldport, which may adopt a similar camping code this month. Even tiny Depoe Bay announced the formation of a homeless committee to study the problem after an encampment appeared a few yards from city hall.
Sawyer said the problem is worse than many imagine, with the closure of the county fairgrounds as a refuge and a shortfall in nonprofit warming shelters — and the volunteers to run them.
“The churches stopped doing them because volunteers weren’t used to being up until 3 a.m. and they got burned out being up all night,” reported Sawyer, a former Newport Police Department lieutenant. “A lot of volunteers weren’t used to being around homeless people who haven’t had a shower for a long time. Some of these guys use foul language. It can be offensive.”
The city of Newport spends about $40,000 per year on motel vouchers for the homeless, who sometimes “trash” their rooms and cause motel owners to drop out of the program. Eventually shelters will have to be built and staffed, argued Sawyer, who has his eye on an unfinished building and a nonprofit to run it.
Whether those problems will be overcome in David’s lifetime is unclear, however. Weary from the cold, he was nearly killed recently after he started a fire in a city park gazebo, an accidental blaze that figured in his arrest. “Everybody’s trying to get warm, then suddenly you’re facing hard time. Or you’re dead. I just wish I could see the humor in it.”
