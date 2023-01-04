For David, a 46-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran who is homeless in Newport, a concrete baseball dugout was the best he could do against the bitter December wind. But there was no self-pity as he talked about his existence.

“When you’re homeless, you’ve got 45 minutes to rest before they tell you to move,” he said, warming his hands over a dented camp stove. “I’ve lost a lot of good friends, all dead. Walter froze to death — what good is a bus shelter for warmth? It’s a hard life, and you’re looking at it. There’s nothing here. They hate us, and don’t want to see bums with a sign. I want to run out of town.”

