A sprawling city-owned parking lot at Ninth and Hurbert streets in Newport was the site of an experiment to provide car-camping spaces for homeless visitors. While not fully disbanded, the camp has been reduced to three RV stalls with a three-day limit. (Photo by Rick Beasley)
An experimental car camp for homeless visitors in Newport has been curbed after neighbors complained of trash, trespassing and “disruptive behavior,” according to city officials.
The sprawling city-owned parking lot with art deco bathrooms and electric vehicle chargers at Ninth and Hurbert streets was the site of the experiment revealed in January 2021. The plan called for three “well-marked” spaces to be used for car camping by homeless persons, but shortly grew beyond that with the appearance of large recreational vehicles.
“The agreement said they had to take care of everything and make sure the place was cleaned up, but we had so many complaints we had to stop it,” said Mayor Dean Sawyer, adding the city is now working on other ways to solve the homeless crisis. “We had to kick several people out and haul off a ton of trash.”
The mess created at the uptown parking lot helped push the city’s homeless-camp cleanup bill to more than $40,000 last year and underscored a related problem: abandoned RVs. The unwieldy, broken-down vehicles are often left scattered around town at the rate of five or 10 per year.
“They dump them and walk away,” Sawyer said. “Most have asbestos, and they’re very expensive to dispose of. The nearest junkyard charges us $4,000 a unit. All that public money could be used for better services.”
The Hurbert Street camp has not been fully disbanded, however. City officials are negotiating with a nonprofit provider, Grace Winds Haven, to manage five spaces for homeless campers.
“Round one was not a success,” explained City Manager Spencer Nebel, saying the first attempt was under-supervised. “We’ve rebooted, and this is round two, providing more structure to see if it’s a more manageable situation.”
Meanwhile, Lincoln County is among eight rural Oregon counties that received a $1 million grant to take a united approach to the homeless issue. Newport is one of the cities currently meeting to lay out a solution.
“We’re convening local governments to discuss common strategies,” Nebel concluded. “We’re trying to figure out what we can do to have a positive impact on this significant problem.”
