A sprawling city-owned parking lot at Ninth and Hurbert streets in Newport was the site of an experiment to provide car-camping spaces for homeless visitors. While not fully disbanded, the camp has been reduced to three RV stalls with a three-day limit. (Photo by Rick Beasley)

An experimental car camp for homeless visitors in Newport has been curbed after neighbors complained of trash, trespassing and “disruptive behavior,” according to city officials.

The sprawling city-owned parking lot with art deco bathrooms and electric vehicle chargers at Ninth and Hurbert streets was the site of the experiment revealed in January 2021. The plan called for three “well-marked” spaces to be used for car camping by homeless persons, but shortly grew beyond that with the appearance of large recreational vehicles.

