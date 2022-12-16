A city of Newport owned property and popular tourist spot used for crabbing and picnicking has been overtaken by tarps and tents while frequent calls to the non-emergency line from local Bayfront businesses about concerns over loitering and littering remain overlooked.

Abbey Street Pier has a long history in Newport and as a gathering place for amateur crabbers, tourists and locals alike. The city of Newport acquired Abbey Street Pier in 2010 with plans of marketing the building; however, after the COVID-19 pandemic, the historic building is up for sale.

