Abbey Street Pier, located on Bay Boulevard in Newport, remains lined with tarps and liter as the city fails to address camping violations, according to the “Camping Prohibited Zones” map from the city of Newport. (Photo by Kennedy McEntee)
Abbey Street Pier, located on Bay Boulevard in Newport, remains lined with tarps and liter as the city fails to address camping violations, according to the “Camping Prohibited Zones” map from the city of Newport. (Photo by Kennedy McEntee)
A city of Newport owned property and popular tourist spot used for crabbing and picnicking has been overtaken by tarps and tents while frequent calls to the non-emergency line from local Bayfront businesses about concerns over loitering and littering remain overlooked.
Abbey Street Pier has a long history in Newport and as a gathering place for amateur crabbers, tourists and locals alike. The city of Newport acquired Abbey Street Pier in 2010 with plans of marketing the building; however, after the COVID-19 pandemic, the historic building is up for sale.
According to the October 2022 “Camping Prohibited Areas Central Newport” map proposed by the Community Development Department at the city of Newport, Bay Boulevard is listed in the no-camping zone. It is specifically defined in the map’s legend and confirmed by City Manager Spencer Nobel that camping shall be prohibited in right-of-ways including piers and boardwalks.
Camping on the pier has been ongoing in recent years. Although short-lived, the site was cleared out after the map was effectuated in October. However, Bayfront businesses and locals continue to express concerns. These concerns include excessive littering; loitering on city property and near local businesses; safety of both the people camping on the pier and people who work in the area; illegal crabbing and fishing off the pier; and discouragement of tourists to use and visit the pier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.