A Lincoln City city councilor is charged with a felony for alleged vandalism of a sidewalk.

In a video titled “a formal apology” posted in late September, Councilor Riley Hoagland acknowledged it was wrong for him and his child to etch what appeared to be initials in a freshly poured sidewalk at the Pines Dine in the Taft section of Lincoln City. He said in the video he was supportive of the food truck pod’s presence in town and meant no offense by the gesture.

