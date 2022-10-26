A Lincoln City city councilor is charged with a felony for alleged vandalism of a sidewalk.
In a video titled “a formal apology” posted in late September, Councilor Riley Hoagland acknowledged it was wrong for him and his child to etch what appeared to be initials in a freshly poured sidewalk at the Pines Dine in the Taft section of Lincoln City. He said in the video he was supportive of the food truck pod’s presence in town and meant no offense by the gesture.
The video included images showing letters written in the corners of the rectangles of wet cement, as well as “after” photos that showed an apparently unmarred surface Hoagland said he repaired.
The video and Facebook post sharing it were no longer visible days later. The YouTube page at the video link says it was deleted by the channel owner.
On Thursday, the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal information charging Hoagland with one count of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony, for allegedly damaging the Pines’ property in an amount exceeding $1,000.
Hoagland represents Ward 2 on city council and is challenging Mayor Susan Wahlke, voted in during a special election in May of last year, for her seat in the Nov. 8 election.
The councilor previously declined to comment on the alleged vandalism.
The incident provoked a call for Hoagland’s resignation from council candidate Carolyn Nguyen, who is facing appointed Councilor Sydney Kasner for the other Ward 2 seat. She wrote on her campaign’s Facebook page Monday, “This is an embarrassment to your position and a crime against a business owner in Lincoln City. Will Mayor Wahlke and the other councilors hold him accountable?”
Council held an executive session to discuss the matter Oct. 10. The proceedings of executive sessions are exempt from public disclosure.
Hoagland was scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
