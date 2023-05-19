25 years ago (1998)
School district prepares for building moves
The Lincoln County School District is asking for help from community volunteers as it prepares to move the contents of a number of schools in a few weeks. Construction of two new schools is nearing completion, and the remodeling of several existing schools will mean that six schools will be relocated this summer.
Elk City Park facilities dedicated
Lincoln County Commissioner Jean Cowan dedicated the recently opened new boating facilities at the Elk City Park on Monday. The facilities include a new boat ramp, docks and parking lot.
Students march against drugs
Approximately 800 schoolchildren from north Lincoln County participated in Lincoln City’s annual march against drugs on Wednesday. Accompanied by local dignitaries, teachers and parents, the students marched for two miles along U.S. Highway 101.
Man arrested in Lincoln City robbery
A 46-year-old Lincoln City man has been arrested in connection with the Friday bank robbery of Washington Federal Savings and Loan in Lincoln City. The man was apprehended after a Federal Bureau Investigation search of buildings near the bank. The suspect was located in a booth at Maxwell’s bar.
50 years ago (1973)
How much longer can you say ‘Fill ‘er up?’
Lincoln County car owners can still drive into their favorite station and say, “Fill it up.” But with most local stations operating under severe quotas from their distributors, it seems only a matter of time before gas rationing will become a reality for the customer, as well as the dealers.
‘Check Flash’ has desired effect
Merchants in Newport and Toledo report that the passing of “bad checks” has dropped dramatically since a “Check Flash” system was started about six weeks ago. The system was organized by the retail trade committee at the Newport Chamber of Commerce.
Two hundred appeals filed over assessment
At least 200 appeals from property owners had been filed with the Board of Equalization Monday morning. County Commissioner Mike Miller expects that well over 300 appeals will be filed by the closing date next Monday. Most of the appeals are from north Lincoln County, which was reappraised this year by the county assessor’s department.
Salishan area dike questioned
William Cox, director of the Division of State Lands, has asked Lincoln County to do something about a dike that was placed across Millport Slough on Siletz Bay about 23 years ago. In a letter to District Attorney Charles Littlehales, Cox says that no easement or authorization for the fill was ever given by the State Land Board.
75 years ago (1948)
Toledo City Council discusses parking meters
A parking meter discussion occupied most of the time of the city council Monday night when an ordinance was passed putting parking meters in effect. Due to the fact that they did not know that meters were in effect until Tuesday morning, May 18, a number of people, mostly strangers, placed coins in the machines as soon as they were installed. Estimates have been made that $10 or more were so placed before the meters were in official use.
Radio KNPT construction progressing
Construction work on Radio Station KNPT, Newport, is reported to be progressing rapidly, and workmen began installing equipment the first of the week, reports Tom Becker, station manager. The new building, which was specially constructed to house the 250-watt station, was designed after a careful survey of the Newport area. ”It is still unsettled as to how soon we will be on the air,” said Mr. Becker. ”However, we expect to have our tower erected by June 1.”
Lincoln County boys in marble tournament
Four Toledo boys were in Portland Saturday in attendance at the state marble tournament, which took place at Jansen Beach.
100 years ago (1923)
Tug ‘Go-Getter’ is finest in class on Pacific Coast
The tug, “Go-Getter,” built for the purpose of towing logs from the Siletz Bay to the Pacific Spruce Mill in Toledo, arrived from Seattle last week. The tug will also be used to pilot the big ocean freighter, “Robert Johnson,” into the Yaquina Bay at Newport, where the freighter will load lumber for market.
Government money ready to complete Roosevelt Highway
Oregon’s U.S. Rep. Willis C. Hawley reports that the total federal appropriations for the Roosevelt Highway is in readiness for Oregon to match and make the road a reality. Contractors on the Roosevelt Highway from Agate Beach to Otter Rock are establishing camps, and they expect to start throwing dirt this month.
Schooner ‘Siletz’ launched at Kernville
The schooner, “Siletz,” built by the Siletz Navigation Company, was launched at Kernville without a hitch. The people of the Siletz Bay company feel rather proud of the fact that this beautiful boat was constructed and launched there. Local timber was used entirely for the construction of the boat.
75-ton locomotive here for Multnomah Co.
The Multnomah Box & Lumber Company, with headquarters at Newport, has received a new 75-ton Willamette geared locomotive for use in logging operations on their property near Newport. This is the only machine in this model in the county, and in fact the fourth one to be turned out by the manufacturers. It is the very latest in logging locomotives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.