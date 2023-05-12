This is a brief look back — from the archives of the News-Times and its predecessor, the Lincoln County Leader — at what was making the news during this week in history.
25 years ago (1998)
Chip train derails near Elk City
Thirteen cars of a 32-car Willamette & Pacific Toledo-bound train derailed about 5:05 p.m. Monday, spilling approximately 400 tons of wood chips. From 100 to 200 tons of chips entered the Yaquina River about 30 feet down a steep embankment from the derailment site.
Otis man shot to death at Lincoln City apartment
Charles D. Smith, 27, of Otis, was found shot dead late Sunday at the Lincoln Village Apartments on Northeast 31st Street in Lincoln City. Several persons have been interviewed, but no arrests have been made, Lincoln City police note.
Injunction issued in Bear Valley bike case
An oral preliminary injunction was issued in Lincoln County Circuit Court on Wednesday against dirt bike users in the Bear Valley Subdivision of Rose Lodge. The ruling was a relief to neighbors who, for over six months, have lodged complaints about the noise and dust created by the dirt bikes. But it dealt a blow to those who believe in the right to use their own private property as they choose.
Guilty plea in death of seagull
A Camas, Washington, man pleaded guilty to one count of Animal Abuse I in connection with the death of a seagull, according to court records. He allegedly put a firecracker in a hotdog, then fed the hotdog to the seagull. The firecracker exploded in the gull’s throat.
50 years ago (1973)
Schools call session to review budget
The county school board will try and find out why their budget was defeated at a special meeting Thursday night at Newport High School auditorium. The levy was downed by a 3,075 to 1,305 vote on Monday in what was probably the strongest rejection ever of a district budget. This marked the first time in five years the levy had failed to pass the first vote.
Water shortage seen in county
Water rationing may turn out to be a more serious problem for Lincoln County residents this summer than the gasoline shortage, which is plaguing other areas of the country. Only about 15 inches of rain has been measured in Newport during the first four months of this year, less than half the amount that has fallen during this period in the past five years.
Newport to stop street drinking
The Newport City Council has asked that an ordinance be prepared that would ban the consumption of alcoholic beverages on city streets and sidewalks. Police Chief Art Cox told the council May 7 that there was a problem in the area near the Nye Beach turnaround.
Houseboat living brings arrest
Joe Edwards was ordered to move out of his houseboat on the Yaquina River east of Newport when he appeared in district court for sentencing on the charge of allowing sewage to discharge directly into the water. Edwards was given a 60-day suspended jail sentence, fined $25, and assessed $7 in court costs.
75 years ago (1948)
Annual Fleet of Flowers at Depoe Bay
Plans have been made for the annual Fleet of Flowers ceremony, which is to be held for the third time Memorial Day at Depoe Bay with Flotilla 68 U.S.C.G. Auxiliary in charge. This ceremony is a memorial service for those who have lost members of their family at sea.
Newport Crab Festival draws exceptional crowd; Gov. Hall here two days
The city of Newport was jammed to capacity Sunday as the sixth annual crab festival went into its last day of celebration. Thousands of motorists filled the highways, and traffic through the city was brought to a near standstill for several hours. State police say 60,000 visitors were in town for the final day.
Sheriff traces down several burglary cases
A number of burglaries that occurred in Toledo during the past several weeks have been cleared up by the arrest of seven teenage boys and one adult by Deputy Sheriff Jack Waterman.
100 years ago (1923)
Coyotes must be killed if sheep and goats to exist
Coyotes are seriously menacing the few remaining goats in the Nashville and Nortons section, and unless drastic actions are taken in the near future, this industry will be wiped out.
Southern Pacific changes time for trains both ways
Starting today, a new schedule will be in effect on incoming and outgoing trains, according to word received at the local Southern Pacific depot. This new train service is being put into effect in order to give patrons in Lincoln County better service, and will be welcomed by residents here.
Lincoln County cheese will soon be on the market
The Siletz Cooperative Cheese Factory at Muno’s Landing on the lower river started operations on April 23. They are getting along nicely and have an excellent cheese maker who is turning them out a fine product. It won’t be long now until we can eat our own Lincoln County cheese.
Lincoln County has 16,000 laying hens, says county agent
There are over 16,000 hens in this county, and they produce 1,680,000 eggs, or enough so that every man woman and child in the county could eat 14 dozen a year or 14 eggs a month and still have a few left over. We’re not eating that many, for eggs are shipped out.
