Looking through newspaper archives can provide a considerable insight into the past. Featured here is a bit of Lincoln County’s history found in previous editions of the News-Times and its predecessor, the Lincoln County Leader.
This is a brief look back — in quarter-century increments — at what was making headlines during this week in 1998 (25 years), 1973 (50 years), 1948 (75 years) and 1923 (100 years). While some of the archived articles may deal with a topic unique to that particular period in time, one can also quickly discover that some of the issues facing coastal residents today are very similar to ones being dealt with years ago by earlier generations.
25 years ago
Taft High vandalized with eggs
“A big, thick, gooey yellow mess of eggs and shells” is how Lincoln City Police Officer Susie Griggs described the scene at Taft High School early Thursday morning, where an estimated 400 raw eggs — from at least 11 flats — were smashed into the front doors of the school. Police had identified no suspects as of late Thursday.
Glode seeks federal funds for domestic violence prevention
The district attorney’s office is applying for a $1.5 million domestic violence intervention grant from the federal department of justice, District Attorney Dan Glode told the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners this week. If funded, the program would coordinate and expand domestic violence prevention programs in the county.
Car found in Devils Lake
A 1982 Pontiac two-door sedan was recovered from Devils Lake at Regatta Park in Lincoln City around noon Thursday by personnel from the Lincoln County Dive/Rescue Team. The vehicle had not been reported stolen, and Lincoln City police were still attempting to contact the vehicle’s owners Thursday afternoon.
Lincoln City surfer bitten by shark
A rare shark attack occurred off Gleneden Beach State Park just before 10 a.m. Tuesday and sent John Forse, 50, of Neotsu, to North Lincoln Hospital in Lincoln City, where he underwent surgery to repair several gaping, puncture wounds to his right thigh.
50 years ago
Aqua Foods to start work on ponds
Work will start May 1 on the South Beach fish-rearing ponds for Oregon Aqua Foods. Dr. Jack Donaldson, president of the firm, said 350,000 rainbow trout are already in the firm’s new rearing facilities at Wright Creek. This is the first stage of the firm’s $500,000 commitment to the Yaquina Bay area this year.
Council turns down US 101 ‘No Parking’
Newport councilmen agreed to continue to allow cars to park along Hwy 101 north of North Eight Street. The council thus overruled its traffic safety committee, which had urged the cars be removed, and left turn hideouts provided instead.
Coast Guardsmen face drug charge
Three U.S. Coast Guardsmen from the Yaquina Bay station have been bound over to the grand jury on charges of criminal activity and drugs following preliminary hearings in district court recently. The charges involve marijuana and amphetamines.
City, Andersen reach accord on land swap
The Newport City Council has agreed to trade parcels of real estate with Dick Andersen, who wants to develop property near Jumpoff Joe. The heart of the question is the stability of the land on which, if the trade is completed, Anderson hopes to complete a planned unit development. The soils slippage is still to be studied in full.
75 years ago
Register-Guard receives Newport crabs
On Wednesday, Eugene heard about the Newport Crab Festival May 7, 8 and 9 in a big way when Ernie McGee and Andy Naterlin of the crab festival committee took armloads of Newport crabs to the office of the Register-Guard and to a special banquet of the Eugene Chamber of Commerce.
Longshoremen vote on strike necessity
ILWU Local 1–53 held a second business meeting of the month at the Longshoremen Hiring Hall Monday evening. After a short business session, the membership started voting by secret ballot on whether to strike, if necessary, on June 15.
Newport Chamber asks senator to help Coast Guard
Newport’s need for more adequate U.S. Coast Guard equipment prompted the Newport Chamber of Commerce to appeal for consideration of local needs. The inadequacies of local Coast Guard equipment was highlighted last week by the loss of a valuable barge and the 354-foot “Joseph Aspdin,” neither of which could be rescued by the light craft available to the local Coast Guard.
Garden club for men
An organizational meeting of the Lincoln County Men’s Garden Club will be held on Friday evening at the city hall in Newport, it was announced this week by John L. Zeenor, of Agate Beach. Those who have been active in organizing the group report considerable interest and said that men interested in either amateur or commercial gardening are invited to attend.
100 years ago
24-hour service is now reality
The Lincoln County Light and Power Company is now able to furnish continual 24-hour light and power service to its patrons as the transformers and transmission lines are now completely installed and ready “to turn on the juice.” The accomplishment of a 24-hour service is a great asset to the town of Toledo and will be welcomed by every resident.
Pacific Spruce Mill gradually increasing its lumber shipments
During the month of March, the Pacific Spruce Mill here shipped 2,750,000 feet of lumber to outside markets. The mill is averaging 250,000 feet per day, and it’s running only one shift. The greater portion of the lumber now being cut is being utilized in construction work, not only at the mill, but in building several bungalows in Toledo.
School pupils will present attractive program tonight
People of Toledo are to be entertained tomorrow evening, Friday, at the school gym when the pupils of the schools will present a very attractive program of music, solos, dialogues and recitations.
Examinations for postmaster to be held
Official notification has been received from the Civil Service Commission at Washington, D.C., that examinations will be held on May 12 for filling the offices of postmaster at Toledo and also at Newport. Both offices are of the third class type and draw salaries as follows: Toledo $1,900 per year, and Newport $2,000 per year.
