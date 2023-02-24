The Lincoln County Veterans Resource Center serves about 1,800 local veterans, but some 5,200 veterans live in the county, said Keith Barnes, who leads the center. “I need all the outreach I can get,” he said. Tax-free benefits to veterans draw $25 million locally, Barnes said, noting that money changes hands about seven times as it moves through the area’s economy, so as veterans spend, “the economic multiplier provides about $171 million dollars of economic advantage coming into our community,” he said.

Barnes recently introduced himself to members of the Depoe Bay City Council, explaining that his office serves dual functions. “First and foremost is our support of veterans and veterans services, work on helping veterans navigate through the VA, which is a complex organization; work on disability and pension claims, healthcare enrollment, education and voc rehab. We also have dependent and survivor’s services,” he said, touting the network of small groups and community partners available throughout Newport and Lincoln County to help veterans with issues ranging from employment services to health care to housing assistance. The Veterans Resource Center can point people toward the best sources of help.

