The Lincoln County Veterans Resource Center serves about 1,800 local veterans, but some 5,200 veterans live in the county, said Keith Barnes, who leads the center. “I need all the outreach I can get,” he said. Tax-free benefits to veterans draw $25 million locally, Barnes said, noting that money changes hands about seven times as it moves through the area’s economy, so as veterans spend, “the economic multiplier provides about $171 million dollars of economic advantage coming into our community,” he said.
Barnes recently introduced himself to members of the Depoe Bay City Council, explaining that his office serves dual functions. “First and foremost is our support of veterans and veterans services, work on helping veterans navigate through the VA, which is a complex organization; work on disability and pension claims, healthcare enrollment, education and voc rehab. We also have dependent and survivor’s services,” he said, touting the network of small groups and community partners available throughout Newport and Lincoln County to help veterans with issues ranging from employment services to health care to housing assistance. The Veterans Resource Center can point people toward the best sources of help.
Barnes said the second function of his office is following the economic impact of the $25 million in grants and assistance that flows to area veterans who qualify. For instance, veterans can get help with claims for back pay, which Barnes said brought in $500,000 of tax-free payments to veterans throughout the county. Barnes also helps surviving spouses and dependents of veterans file claims, which can result in enough money to turn a life around, citing the story of a successful $140,000 claim he filed for a local veteran’s widow. “That was life-changing money for her,” he said.
The term veteran sounds obvious, said Barnes, but the legal definition of “veteran” applies to people who have served “under federal orders” in the active military, air or naval services. A person with years of service with the National Guard who never went under federal orders for active service does not qualify as a veteran. “They have to have been called up to active service,” he said, but serving just nine months as an active service member was enough to qualify for some veterans’ services programs; the full benefits come through having two years of active duty service and a favorable discharge status.
