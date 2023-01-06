Public hearings on Monday, Jan. 23, regarding the sanitary sewer construction project planned for the Delake Heights Subdivision Local Improvement District (LID) will give Lincoln City residents an opportunity to respond to the city’s plan. Property owners of that area face an estimated $35,000 price tag for sanitary sewer improvements to each of 58 properties. It’s a nearly $2 million undertaking, which will bring modern water, sewer and road improvements to that area platted without utilities in 1946. At December’s meeting, Lincoln City City Council members gave the nod to the city’s intent to proceed with the project.
“It’s sticker shock, I know,” said Lincoln City Engineer Stephanie Reid, “It’s a lot of money, but it’s what it costs to do these improvements.”
The construction project will install water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer connections, paving curbs and gutters, and adding roadway drainage improvements. The plan also includes paving a sidewalk all along one side of the properties of Southeast Port Street, Southeast Oar Street and Southeast Quay Place, collectively known as the Delake Heights Subdivision. Engineers saved a bit of money by planning a gravity sewer for most properties; only some will need to install an $8,000 E-One pump to use an additional low pressure sewer connection.
The city will finance the property owners’ improvement costs with loans for up to 20 years at an interest rate currently estimated at 3.9 percent. The city will maintain a lien over properties improved by the sanitary sewer project until costs are paid.
Reid noted that properties in the area recently sold for $47,000 and for $39,000, “Add $35,000 to that and it’s still in the realm of what you would pay for a property with water and streets already in place.”
Without property water and sewer connections, owners cannot develop their properties. Owners of current homes are limited, too, because of inadequate sewer connections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.