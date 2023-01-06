Public hearings on Monday, Jan. 23, regarding the sanitary sewer construction project planned for the Delake Heights Subdivision Local Improvement District (LID) will give Lincoln City residents an opportunity to respond to the city’s plan. Property owners of that area face an estimated $35,000 price tag for sanitary sewer improvements to each of 58 properties. It’s a nearly $2 million undertaking, which will bring modern water, sewer and road improvements to that area platted without utilities in 1946. At December’s meeting, Lincoln City City Council members gave the nod to the city’s intent to proceed with the project.

“It’s sticker shock, I know,” said Lincoln City Engineer Stephanie Reid, “It’s a lot of money, but it’s what it costs to do these improvements.”

