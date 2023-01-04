The city of Newport issued a hazard warning for Yaquina Bay last week after a leak in a pipeline caused treated wastewater effluent to be discharged into the bay. The leak occured at 2001 SE Marine Science Drive in South Beach. (Photo by Steve Card)
The city of Newport issued a hazard warning on Wednesday, Dec. 28, due to a leak in a treated wastewater effluent pipeline near the north end of Southeast Marine Science Drive in South Beach.
According to the city’s press release, the city had to divert the treated wastewater into Yaquina Bay. At the time the statement was issued, the spill was flowing at approximately 50 gallons per minute. Officials emphasized that this was treated, chlorinated water, however, contact with treated wastewater can still be hazardous to one’s health. Signs were posted around the area of the spill site.
City officials notified the Department of Environmental Quality as well as the Oregon Emergency Response System and will continue to sample of the effluent water and Yaquina Bay until repairs have been made.
Newport City Manager Spencer Nebel pointed out that there are two lines running under the bay. One carries raw sewage from all of Newport north of the bay to the wastewater treatment plant in South Beach, and the other one carries treated effluent back underneath the bay where it ends up being discharged through an outfall line off of Nye Beach.
“That effluent line with the treated water is where we’ve had a fracture in the pipe,” Nebel said. “We’ve had to order special sleeves for this pipe in order to repair it, and now we have to wait until we can get the flows down enough to be able to shut down the wastewater plant for a few hours in order for them to actually conduct the repairs.”
The large amount of rain received in the area last week contributed to the problem. When there is a lot of groundwater, it is not unusual for significant amounts of it to flow into cracks in sewer pipes — a process called infiltration.
“The system was able to pretty much maintain itself until we got all the high flows (last) week,” Nebel said. “That’s when it pushed it over. With the rain that we’ve had, it caused the system to produce a lot of effluent and that put the system under more pressure and that caused the leak to overflow and run into the bay.”
The wastewater plant has the ability to hold a certain amount of the treated effluent before it needs to be discharged. “We can get the flows down enough to be able to shut down the wastewater plant for a few hours in order for them to actually conduct the repairs,” Nebel said. “We need a long enough stretch with minimal rain to allow the contractor to get in and make the repair.
“The good news is it’s treated wastewater. The bad news is we need to get this thing repaired and we need dry weather in order to get it done,” he said.
