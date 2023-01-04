Water Hazard

The city of Newport issued a hazard warning for Yaquina Bay last week after a leak in a pipeline caused treated wastewater effluent to be discharged into the bay. The leak occured at 2001 SE Marine Science Drive in South Beach. (Photo by Steve Card)

The city of Newport issued a hazard warning on Wednesday, Dec. 28, due to a leak in a treated wastewater effluent pipeline near the north end of Southeast Marine Science Drive in South Beach.

According to the city’s press release, the city had to divert the treated wastewater into Yaquina Bay. At the time the statement was issued, the spill was flowing at approximately 50 gallons per minute. Officials emphasized that this was treated, chlorinated water, however, contact with treated wastewater can still be hazardous to one’s health. Signs were posted around the area of the spill site.

