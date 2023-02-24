DB-Harbor-restoration

The Depoe Bay Harbor Restoration Project is expected to get underway soon with federal funding from the American Rescue Act. (News-Times file photo)

The Depoe Bay Harbor Restoration Project, stalled in September 2022 by rising costs and lagging city financial reports, will move forward soon, according to the terms of the city’s agreement with Seattle-based PND Engineers.

Accepted by Depoe Bay City Councilors at the Feb. 7 meeting, the agreement for professional engineering services gives PND Engineers the green light to formalize plans and contracts for the $2.9 million construction project that will replace four sets of aging docks and pilings, provide for utility upgrades, and increase the area’s accessibility and compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA).

