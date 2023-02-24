The Depoe Bay Harbor Restoration Project, stalled in September 2022 by rising costs and lagging city financial reports, will move forward soon, according to the terms of the city’s agreement with Seattle-based PND Engineers.
Accepted by Depoe Bay City Councilors at the Feb. 7 meeting, the agreement for professional engineering services gives PND Engineers the green light to formalize plans and contracts for the $2.9 million construction project that will replace four sets of aging docks and pilings, provide for utility upgrades, and increase the area’s accessibility and compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA).
The project’s new timeline begins with a cultural resources study — required for any project that involves the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers — to be completed by March. According to the agreement, PND will craft the project through all the stages of construction by May 2025. This timeline puts “committed plans” within the deadline required by Oregon’s $2.9 million funding from the American Rescue Act.
Councilor Rick Beasley raised the idea of the Harbor Restoration Committee creating a second, less ambitious Plan B because of a budget shortfall, a gap created by rising costs and the loss of a federal grant. “At the meeting on the 17th, a harbor commissioner came in and told us that we can’t get that USDA grant after being told for two years that was going to close the gap and solve our problems down at the harbor,” said Beasley, noting that Depoe Bay’s failed rating with Moody’s Investors Service meant failed federal funding. Catching up with the backlog of three years of city audits, he said, would stop grant writers from wasting time. “I hear from the city recorder that we’re not very far from doing it. It might take one last push, and then let’s get our financial house in order.”
Harbor Commissioner Liz Martin told the council that the harbor group could imagine a reduced harbor project, but she was confident that gap funding would be secured. “It’s only February,” she reminded the council. Martin said that certain aspects of the plans, such as ADA compliance in the area, were not negotiable, and she rebuffed the concern that funds from the American Rescue Act would revert to the state if not spent by a 2026 deadline.
“This money does not need to be expended, but ‘committed.’ As long as we have a contract, the money’s OK,” said Martin, who said that a new grant writer will locate needed funds for the whole project as envisioned. “We do not have an ADA ramp. That has to happen. Our chance to get new docks again may never come around, and my theory is we’re going to build them right and we’re going to do what we can.”
Martin mentioned the harbor committee began “very lively” discussions about securing new funds by raising the moorage rates at the Depoe Bay Harbor, voted grand winner in 2020 as “one of the best small boat shelters along this part of the Oregon coast” according to the website USHarbors.com. The group praised the existing harbor facilities, which include “mooring floats, a tidal grid for minor hull repair work and berths with electricity, gasoline, diesel fuel, water, ice, launching ramp, and marine supplies.”
