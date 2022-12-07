Councilor CM Hall was inspired to add the multi-colored flag to a list of approved flags after recent gay nightclub shootings in Colorado and Florida left 30 dead, stating the toll included “straight” victims. At a Nov. 21 city council meeting, she argued the city’s current flag policy is anti-gay because the Rainbow flag is not always flown.
Also known as the “Gay Pride Flag,” the eight-banded flag is an emblem of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBTQ) social movements.
“I feel shaky even bringing this up,” said CMHall, a Newport city councilor and influential gay rights activist who will represent the disabled LGBTQ community at a conference in Washington, DC this month. “But we have to be vocal. We have to support Newport Pride.”
The current municipal flag rules, adopted in 2019, require the U.S. flag, the State of Oregon flag, and the POW/MIA flag be flown over City Hall. Optional flags including the U.S. Coast Guard flag, Sister City flag, and Newport’s own municipal banner may be hoisted “when space is available.”
“If we don’t say something about homophobia, we’re tacitly admitting it,” she asserted, describing her own fears of attack at a Salem “queer club” after coming out more than 20 years ago. “Our flag policy feels like homophobia.”
City Manager Spencer Nebel said other flags, including the Pride flag and those of other “organizations,” may be flown for a maximum of five days upon proclamation of the city council. The Pride flag previously flew at City Hall the last couple of years following Gay Pride resolutions.
While federal law does not mandate the display of the U.S. flag, Oregon law requires the flying of three flags over government buildings, including the U.S., state, and POW/MIA flags. The issue of what flags can be flown over government buildings is fraught with legal ramifications, advised City Attorney David Allen.
“There are a lot of legal requirements to consider,” Allen asserted. “If they’re not followed, you could be accused of discrimination by selecting one group over another.”
According to guidance issued by the League of Oregon Cities, cities are “not required to display any and everything that is requested by members of the public…and may fly the non-government and commemorative flags of its choosing.” If a city chooses to fly certain flags, however, “it is important that the city reviews the requests in a non-discriminatory manner.”
The city attorney said there were a lot of legal requirements council has to consider before changing policy.
“When you do look at a flag policy, I will make sure you see the legal requirements because you have to follow those otherwise you could be discriminating against other groups by trying to support one group over another,” Allen said. “That is something you have to carefully consider before you put anything in place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.