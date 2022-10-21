Landowners looking for financial help to prevent erosion along streams, establish a stream-side buffer, enhance conditions in a wetland or stream, or upgrade culverts that will improve fish access may consider applying for a grant tailored for these and similar small projects.

The Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board Small Grant Program provides up to $15,000 in Oregon Lottery funds for individual projects that help restore watershed elements such as creeks, rivers or wetlands. Projects must benefit aquatic species, wildlife or waterway health. At least 25 percent of the OWEB funds must be matched from other sources.

