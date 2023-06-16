Taft High School senior Logan Reith is the first member of the graduating class of 2023 to stand up and celebrate his accomplishments and those of his classmates during last Saturday morning’s graduation ceremony in Lincoln City. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Jonathan Wiese, one of 10 Newport High School class of 2023 valedictorians, appears much too comfortable at the podium for a young man who told the audience gathered last Saturday night at Spangler Court that he wrote more than 20 versions of his speech.
Cocoa Barrett clutches her Toledo High School diploma with both hands after assistant principal Chloe Minch had to fetch Barrett’s cap, blown off her head by a gust of wind last Saturday afternoon during Toledo High School graduation at the school’s Jack Dahl Stadium.
A pair of Newport High School students walk down the center aisle on their way to the stage last Saturday evening at the start of the Class of 2023 graduation ceremony at Spangler Court in the school’s east gymnasium.
Waldport senior Cayden Ritchey, right, and school information and records/health clerk Christoni Herron embrace before Ritchey received her diploma during last Friday night’s WHS graduation ceremony at the school’s Irish Pavilion.
Taft High School seniors Diego Gomez Sanchez, left, and Aramis Hernandez-Melo peek out in search of friends and family members in the crowd last Saturday morning prior to the school’s graduation ceremony in Lincoln City.
Nobody was more ready for the start of last Saturday afternoon’s graduation at Toledo High School than senior Sierra Ferguson, who plans to travel the world during the course of the next 12 months while taking a “gap year.”
Lashae Banta, left, and Waldport High School salutatorian Valour Jones walk hand-in-hand last Friday night on their way to the stage at Irish Pavilion in Waldport prior to the school’s graduation festivities.
Majalise Tolan, center, who becomes the new Lincoln County School District superintendent on July 1, is flanked by LCSD Board Chair Liz Martin, right, and Taft staff member Lauren Taylor at the school’s graduation ceremony last Saturday morning in Lincoln City.
Joe Jordan, Toledo High School social studies/psychology teacher, puts a cap on his 50 years in education by playing ‘’Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” by Green Day to the THS Class of 2023 last Saturday at Jack Dahl Stadium.
Samiha Mahmood, a Newport High School class valedictorian, displays a mortar board referencing the song “Time” from the 1973 Pink Floyd album “Dark Side of the Moon” last Saturday night at the school’s graduation ceremony.
This proud attendee of last Saturday afternoon’s Toledo High School graduation festivities at Jack Dahl Stadium can’t wait for students to leave the field to present his favorite recent graduate with a bouquet and balloons.
The Lucy Haynes cheering section is out in full force and comes brandishing a banner last Saturday afternoon to the Toledo High School graduation ceremony at Jack Dahl Stadium on the school’s campus.
Karen Gray, outgoing Lincoln County School District superintendent, applauds the Waldport High School 2023 graduating class during last Friday night’s ceremony at Irish Pavilion.
Jack Kozlovsky, left, can’t believe his eyes, and Samuel Hurst is all smiles at the completion of last Saturday night’s Newport High School graduation ceremony at the school’s Spangler Court.
Nat Gates, a Taft High School valedictorian, pauses to collect herself while giving a speech at the school’s graduation ceremony last Saturday morning in Lincoln City.
No matter where visitors or residents looked last weekend, throughout every corner of Lincoln County there was a high school graduation ceremony being held.
Following Eddyville Charter School’s festivities, held June 2, last Friday night’s Waldport High School graduation was followed by Saturday morning’s Taft celebration in Lincoln City, last Saturday afternoon’s Siletz Valley School and Toledo High School graduations, and last Saturday night’s graduation at Newport High School’s Spangler Court.
