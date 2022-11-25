Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday she will pardon prior Oregon offenses of simple possession of marijuana, a move her office estimated will impact more than 45,000 people across the state and forgive more than $14 million in associated fines and fees.
The pardons will remove 47,144 convictions for possession of a small amount of marijuana from individual records, which could remove barriers to seeking employment, housing and educational opportunities for people who have otherwise been ineligible.
The pardons apply to electronically available Oregon convictions for possession of 1 ounce or less of marijuana in pre-2016 cases in which the person was 21 years of age or older, where possession was the only charge and where there were no victims. This pardon does not apply to any other offense related to marijuana or other controlled substances.
In pre-2005 cases, there may be insufficient data available to determine if an offense qualifies for a pardon. The pardons will not result in any release from incarceration, as no one is currently incarcerated in Oregon solely for simple marijuana possession.
“No one deserves to be forever saddled with the impacts of a conviction for simple possession of marijuana — a crime that is no longer on the books in Oregon,” Brown said in a press release announcing the pardons. “Oregonians should never face housing insecurity, employment barriers, and educational obstacles as a result of doing something that is now completely legal, and has been for years. My pardon will remove these hardships. And while Oregonians use marijuana at similar rates, Black and Latina/o/x people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates.
“We are a state, and a nation, of second chances. Today, I am taking steps to right the wrongs of a flawed, inequitable, and outdated criminal justice system in Oregon when it comes to personal marijuana possession. For the estimated 45,000 individuals who are receiving a pardon for prior state convictions of marijuana possession, this action will help relieve the collateral consequences arising from these convictions.”
According to the press release, following the pardon, the Oregon Judicial Department will ensure that all court records associated with these pardoned offenses are sealed, as required by law.
However, the state does not have control over what data is retained by private companies, and some marijuana convictions could continue to show up in background checks, a frequently-asked-questions document (tinyurl.com/4re6pcfb) from the governor’s office notes.
“If your conviction was pardoned, the state will inform private companies with data agreements with state courts that the convictions were pardoned and most will remove the pardoned cases from their records,” the FAQ reads. “If you believe your case has been pardoned and you find that a private company has the record and it is showing up on a background check, please contact OJD.order.request@ojd.state.or.us.”
