Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday she will pardon prior Oregon offenses of simple possession of marijuana, a move her office estimated will impact more than 45,000 people across the state and forgive more than $14 million in associated fines and fees.

The pardons will remove 47,144 convictions for possession of a small amount of marijuana from individual records, which could remove barriers to seeking employment, housing and educational opportunities for people who have otherwise been ineligible.

