Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek visited communities in Lincoln County on Friday, March 24, for the fifth stop in her One Oregon Listening Tour.
Kotek, along with First Lady Aimee Kotek Wilson, participated in four activities around the county to hear diverse perspectives on the governor’s priorities, including behavioral health, education and housing.
“Lincoln County is a community that figures out how to help one another,” Kotek said. “Whether it’s the public library and aquatic center supporting the community in Toledo, law enforcement and behavioral health providers working together in Newport, or city leaders and housing providers triaging the need for shelter and supply of affordable housing in Lincoln City.”
The first stop during Kotek’s visit was a tour of the Greater Toledo Aquatic and Community Center, led by Toledo Mayor Rod Cross. When Kotek served as speaker of the Oregon House, she advocated for the center to receive $3.3 million in lottery bonds to support the renovation of the community pool. Cross spoke about the construction challenges of Toledo’s landscape and the town’s role as a stronghold for workforce housing in Lincoln County, a legacy the town is fighting to preserve.
The next stop was Phoenix Wellness Center in Newport, a recovery support organization founded by four members of the Siletz Tribe. The center is open six days a week with staff on call 24/7 for crisis response. After a tour of the facility, the governor and the first lady sat down with clinicians, outreach workers, Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers and others. The group had a focused conversation about recovery, the importance of peer support and how its community reimagined the role of law enforcement as a partner in behavioral health care.
At noon, Kotek held a working lunch with Lincoln County Commissioner Kaety Jacobson, Newport City Councilor Beatriz Botello and Lincoln County School Superintendent Karen Gray to discuss a range of local and regional issues.
The final stop of the day was at Coastal Phoenix Rising, a Project Turnkey facility in Lincoln City. In 2020, Kotek fought to allocate $65 million for Project Turnkey to acquire motels and hotels to use as shelters for people experiencing homelessness or who were displaced by wildfires. At that stop, Kotek heard from housing advocates and Lincoln City Mayor Susan Wahlke about the challenges of increasing affordable housing in an environment with a high volume of vacation rentals and limited buildable land.
Before heading back to Salem, Kotek said down with several members of the local media for a quick Q & A session. During that time, she was asked by the News-Times about a letter sent to her from the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, asking to be included in her emergency declaration on homelessness. The governor’s executive order included primarily the metro areas along the Willamette Valley, with much of rural Oregon, including Lincoln County, being left out.
A number of counties not included in the governor’s executive order later contacted her office prior to a March 10 deadline, asking to be added to the list.
“Some of them have been approved, some have been denied. We did not approve the one from Lincoln County,” Kotek said, and a letter informing county commissioners of her decision was sent out last week. Kotek said after reviewing additional information from Lincoln County, it simply didn’t with the intended objectives of the emergency declaration. “Under the emergency order, we can provide additional emergency management oversight. There’s an emergency management protocol that comes with the resources.” The state can handle that oversight in the metro areas but not in the more rural parts of the state, she said.
However, Kotek said the Oregon Legislature last week passed a bill allocating $155 million to be distributed to all counties in the state, providing some levels of help for the homeless problem. She said she would be signing that bill this week.
As far as balancing the needs of Oregonians in metro versus rural areas, “We’re listening to what the communities want. The communities know what they’re currently doing now, and the role of the state at this point is to be an additional partner with more resources to help them build on what they’re doing,” she said.
“But basically, everyone needs a certain pot to keep people from becoming homeless in the first place,” added Kotek. “We’ve got a lot of rent-burdened communities. I was meeting Mayor Cross in Toledo, and he was talking to me about how many of the residents in Toledo are severely rent burdened. They’re one check away from becoming homeless. And if someone is in a shelter, how do we get them into some stability as soon as possible … get them into permanent housing.”
Kotek said she was happy to see the level of cooperation among various agencies in Lincoln County. “I’m very impressed by the collaboration and coordination here. You all have to pull together.”
The governor said she intends to visit every county in Oregon within her first year in office through her One Oregon Listening Tour.
“I’m a governor for the whole state,” she said. “When people email me or let me know what they’re thinking, I see those. I get reports from staff. People are looking for help, and we need to do the best we can to make sure they’re connected with the services they need. Every part of the state has to be successful, otherwise we’re all hurting.”
