The Yachats Lions Club will hold its annual Crab Feed on Saturday, Jan. 28, with seatings at both the Yachats Commons and the Lions Hall in Yachats. All proceeds from this annual fundraiser are given back to the community.
The Yachats Lions Club will hold its annual Crab Feed on Saturday, Jan. 28, with seatings at both the Yachats Commons and the Lions Hall in Yachats. All proceeds from this annual fundraiser are given back to the community.
For more than 30 years, the Yachats Lions Club has held a Crab Feed, where people trek to Yachats to eat Dungeness crab in what has become a tradition for families and groups from across Oregon, Washington and beyond.
This year’s Crab Feed will be a group gathering, like it was in the past before COVID. It will not be an all-you-can-eat event, rather they will be serving crab meals with the option to buy extra crabs. The meal will consist of one whole local Dungeness crab, coleslaw, baked beans and homemade bread.
There will be three seatings this year — at the Yachats Commons (441 Highway 101 N) at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., and right across the street at the Lions Hall (344 Fourth St.) at 4 p.m. The Yachats Commons 4 p.m. seating will be for groups of six or more with reserved tables.
The $45 per person meal tickets are available for purchase online at yachatslionsclub.org. People can select the seating and order as many meals as they like. They will also have the option of adding up to two extra crabs per meal purchase. For more information, email lionscrabfeed2022@gmail.com.
Kevin Yorks, coordinator of the popular Crab Feed, said, “We are very pleased to be offering the in-person event as we have done for so many years. We get great support from the community and local businesses in Yachats, Waldport and Newport. South Beach Fish Market cooks and cleans the best tasting local crab you have ever eaten. Our building capacities have been reduced therefore we have added an additional seating at the Lions Hall at 12:30 p.m.”
All proceeds from the annual Crab Feed fundraiser and the Yachats Lions Thrift Store makes giving back to the community possible. The Yachats Lions Club supports several community service projects, including scholarships to graduating seniors, food pantries, school programs, Yachats Youth and Family Services, South Lincoln Resources, Yachats Fire Department, eyeglasses and exams for children and adults. With the motto “We Serve,” Yachats Lions Club is celebrating 73 years of service to Yachats and south Lincoln County.
Lions Club International is the world’s largest service club organization with a network of 1.3 million men and women in more than 200 countries and geographical locations. Members serve where they live, as well as globally, and have fun doing it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.