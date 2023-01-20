For more than 30 years, the Yachats Lions Club has held a Crab Feed, where people trek to Yachats to eat Dungeness crab in what has become a tradition for families and groups from across Oregon, Washington and beyond.

This year’s Crab Feed will be a group gathering, like it was in the past before COVID. It will not be an all-you-can-eat event, rather they will be serving crab meals with the option to buy extra crabs. The meal will consist of one whole local Dungeness crab, coleslaw, baked beans and homemade bread.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.