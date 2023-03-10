A 2019 short-term rental policy that significantly reduced the number of vacation homes in Newport was “fine-tuned” by the city council this week.
Ordinance 2202 dropped the number of short-term vacation rentals from about 225 to 185 in its first three years by capping and confining STRs to an overlay zone. Rentals outside the zone are being phased-out through attrition at the rate of four homes a year, according to city records.
On Monday, city councilors approved four changes, adding a “grace period” allowing properties to remain rented during a real estate sale; codifying “waiting list” rules; strengthening code-violation language; and fixing the cap on STRs at 176, which will be reached as “grandfathered” properties change hands.
But the changes weren’t tough enough for some who want more housing for locals. In written testimony, Cheryl S. Connell urged the council to reject the grace period, which applies mainly to commercial zones, and to further reduce the overall number of vacation rentals.
“A true ‘hard cap’ would include the 36 units outside the overlay zone,” she said, arguing the number of STRs exceeds the new limit.
Councilor Ryan Parker worried that neighbors continue to suffer from “problem rental properties,” while Councilor Jan Kaplan called for tougher enforcement of the “three-strike” policy as a way to create more housing for locals. “It strikes me that every strike is a potential living situation,” he said.
But Police Chief Jason Malloy discounted the notion of widespread violations, reporting “a very small handful of one strikes, no two strikes and no suspensions.” City policy calls for a license suspension on the second complaint and revocation on the third.
City Councilor Cynthia Jacobi defended the proposals, however. Not allowing a grace period for licensed STR owners to stay open during a property sale “would leave visitors up in the air — and that’s not very friendly.”
Derek Tokos, the city’s community development director, described the ordinance as prohibitive enough.
“This is a pretty strict enforcement program,” he told city councilors. “You’d have a difficult time coming up with a rationale on how or why it should be stricter. You’ve got to give folks due process at some point.”
Designed to ease a housing shortage and keep visitors out of the neighborhoods, the new law has created a waiting list of more than 70 license applicants who will wait an estimated three years before reaching the top. Tokos said he expects to issue about 20 new licenses a year without exceeding the cap of 176 homes.
