The estate of a Toledo woman killed in a car crash last year filed a suit against a Newport building supply store and one of its customers, claiming their actions wrongfully caused her death.
On the morning of May 24, 2021, 29-year-old Kayla Marie Rhoades was driving westbound on Highway 20 in her 2016 Ford Fiesta. At about 9:40 a.m., when Rhoades was in the area of Fruitvale Road, a Ford F-250 headed in the opposite direction towing an 18-foot trailer crossed the center line, colliding with her vehicle head on. Rhoades was declared deceased at the scene.
According to a complaint filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Oct. 6, about 15 minutes prior to the crash, Devin Shrum, of Lebanon, the driver of the F-250, purchased 23 bags of cement from Copeland Lumber in Newport. While Shrum was inside paying for the cement, a store employee loaded the approximately 1,840 pounds of cement into Shrum’s enclosed trailer using a forklift, and he “positioned the pallet of cement in the trailer in such a manner that all, or nearly all, of the weight of the pallet was located behind the center line of the axles,” the complaint reads.
The complaint names both Copeland and Shrum as defendants. It claims the store employee’s failure to follow the “60/40 rule” for loading trailers (under which no more than 40 percent of the weight is loaded behind the center line of the axles) caused Shrum’s trailer to be tail heavy and susceptible to the swaying that pulled the F-250 from its lane as it sped up down the hill toward Fruitvale Road in May 2021.
The lawsuit argues Copeland was negligent to allow its employee to load Shrum’s trailer without the supervision, training or equipment to properly distribute the weight of the load.
The complaint also claims Shrum was negligent for failing to keep his vehicle in its lane, and for failing to ensure his trailer was properly loaded and safe to tow.
Shrum and a passenger were transported to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital following the crash, briefly treated and released. The collision also caused the trailer to come loose and strike a westbound Dodge Magnum, whose driver and passenger were not injured.
Attorney Adam Springer of Yaquina Law filed the complaint on behalf of Rhoades’ widower, James T. Silvia, as personal representative of her estate. It notes Silva and Rhoades have two children together, Jack and Jace, who were 5 and 7, respectively, when their mother died.
The suit says that although Rhoades died several minutes after the crash, she suffered pain, discomfort and distress. Her injuries included at least three ribs broken in multiple places and fractures of the skull, wrist, ankle and femur.
The complaint seeks $5 million for that suffering and for Rhoades husband and children’s loss of wife and mother. It also claims economic damages estimated at $6 million.
No court date was scheduled in the matter as of Wednesday, and online records indicate the defendants remain unserved with the suit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.