The estate of a Toledo woman killed in a car crash last year filed a suit against a Newport building supply store and one of its customers, claiming their actions wrongfully caused her death.

On the morning of May 24, 2021, 29-year-old Kayla Marie Rhoades was driving westbound on Highway 20 in her 2016 Ford Fiesta. At about 9:40 a.m., when Rhoades was in the area of Fruitvale Road, a Ford F-250 headed in the opposite direction towing an 18-foot trailer crossed the center line, colliding with her vehicle head on. Rhoades was declared deceased at the scene.

