By Steve Card
Of the News-Times
A facility called STARS (Samaritan Treatment & Recovery Services) is scheduled to begin construction this summer at 5840 NW Biggs St. in Newport. This property, which was originally the site of a church and later an adult foster care facility, was purchased by the Pacific Communities Health District (PCHD) for a substance use disorder residential and outpatient recovery center, to be run by Samaritan Health Services.
Because the property is located in a quiet neighborhood in north Newport, some concerns have been raised regarding the potential impact this 16-bed treatment center could have on that neighborhood and its residents. In an effort to address those concerns, the PCHD Board of Directors held two neighborhood meetings at the site, one on Saturday morning, April 29, and a second this past Monday afternoon.
The News-Times attended the Saturday session, which included a couple of dozen neighborhood residents. Aimee Thompson, the current chair of the PCHD Board, opened the meeting.
“STARS is a place to heal, and we’re hoping to create that environment,” Thompson said. “Some of the designs here are meant to reflect that.” Architect drawings and building plans for the proposed facility were displayed at the meeting. The existing part of the structure that faces Biggs Street will remain as is, with a two-story building being constructed to the east of that, which is currently a vacant lot. Biggs Street, presently a gravel road, will be paved and extended to the north to connect with Northwest 60th Street. The facility will be surrounded by construction fencing.
STARS is expected to open sometime during the summer of 2024, Thompson said.
One of the area residents attending the meeting said, “There’s maybe 20 cars a day that come down this street, and we enjoy the peace and quiet. Why is the business necessary in our neighborhood when Samaritan had so many other choices and properties?”
Thompson replied, “There’s really not that many options out there. The reason that we picked this place is that it was affordable and it had the room that we needed to make this happen, and to remodel it and to make it affordable in terms of spending tax dollars.”
One woman attending the meeting voiced her support for STARS. “We are a beautiful community here, and these people who are going to come here need to be in a quiet, beautiful neighborhood that feels like a neighborhood instead of like a facility,” she said. “If it would be your daughters, your mothers, your sons, your grandchild, wouldn’t you want the pride we have in our community helping them? That’s where I’m coming from.”
However, another woman said, “I think most people understand the compassion and empathy part about integrating into the community, which is important. But if it’s understaffed and it’s under-regulated, then we’re going to be on you, and we’re going to be down at the city complaining all the time … if you don’t staff this place properly and regulate it properly.”
Dr. Lesley Ogden, CEO of Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport and Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital in Lincoln City, talked about how the facility would operate.
“There will be a strict intake process that will mean you have to qualify — you have to want to be here,” Ogden said. “This is absolutely not a detox facility.
“The people here will be people who need to get away from family influences, friend influences, whatever is going on in their world so that they can’t work on their addiction,” added Ogden. “So this is a place of peace, it’s a place to get away from all of those influences so that you can work on being sober for the rest of your life. This is the whole goal.”
One person asked Ogden how residents of the facility will interact with the neighborhood. “Basically they won’t, she said, “and we ask them not to very specifically because they’re here to work on themselves. They’re here to get away from influences. They’re here to create a different path in their life.”
If someone from the facility were to go for a walk outside, they would need to be accompanied by a staff member. “You’re not going to see residents walking up and down the road,” Ogden said. “They are here, they check-in here, they receive their treatment here. We tell them, ‘You are not here to make friends with the neighbors. You are here to work on yourselves and to be away from any influences.’”
Visitation will also be strictly regulated, she said. Patients will likely have a two-hour window for visitors once each week, and “the other thing is, we want to control for numbers, so you can’t have your whole family visit. You cannot have your family members bring in bad influences,” Ogden said. “We tell people straight up what our expectations are, and if they can’t abide by that, they can’t come here.”
Ogden was asked about plans for providing security. “Our STARS program in Lebanon (in operation for the past five years) has never had the police called, they have never had a neighborhood complaint about who’s coming in, who’s being dropped off, all that kind of stuff,” she said, adding that if there were to be a problem, “I would expect that we would know about that immediately and we would get law enforcement or whoever else in on it and get it taken care of immediately because we can’t have that go on,” she said. “We won’t be running a successful program if we do.”
At the conclusion of the neighborhood meeting, Ogden told those in attendance, “My fondest hope is that in two years all we hear from you is, ‘Thank you for coming in to our neighborhood. Thank you for being a good neighbor. Thank you for doing what you said you would do and thank you for treating the people in our community who need this.’ That’s what we’re shooting for; that’s what we want to happen.”
