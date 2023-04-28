coastal-resilience-funding

A $2.01 million grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will provide the funding necessary for the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians to acquire land on Cape Foulweather south of Yachats, to be conserved for its ecological, cultural and visual benefits. (Photo by Steve Smith Photography)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration awarded the Department of Land Conservation and Development’s Oregon Coastal Management Program a $2.01 million grant for the conservation of an iconic coastal headland through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for coastal zone management programs. This investment provides the funding necessary for the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians to acquire land on Cape Foulweather to be conserved for its ecological, cultural and visual benefits, bolstering the resilience of the tribe and coastal community. 

With its rocky shore, sweeping meadows and upland forest, Cape Foulweather will be the centerpiece of a regional tribal effort focused on invigorating cultural traditions. This area was an important hunting, fishing and gathering site and within the traditional lands of the people now recognized as the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians. While the Siletz have been stewarding Oregon’s central coast for many generations, the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians experienced a loss of more than 100 miles of coastal shoreline ownership nested within 1.1 million acres of original reservation land. With this funding, the Siletz Tribe will regain ownership of this parcel and conserve this land as an anchor for cultural resilience and regional collaboration in near shore, upland forest and estuarine conservation and education. The Siletz people will provide opportunities for education and outreach about the richness of the Oregon coast, the central role of the tribes in its stewardship, and the value of conserving lands and waters. 

