A $2.01 million grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will provide the funding necessary for the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians to acquire land on Cape Foulweather south of Yachats, to be conserved for its ecological, cultural and visual benefits. (Photo by Steve Smith Photography)
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration awarded the Department of Land Conservation and Development’s Oregon Coastal Management Program a $2.01 million grant for the conservation of an iconic coastal headland through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for coastal zone management programs. This investment provides the funding necessary for the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians to acquire land on Cape Foulweather to be conserved for its ecological, cultural and visual benefits, bolstering the resilience of the tribe and coastal community.
With its rocky shore, sweeping meadows and upland forest, Cape Foulweather will be the centerpiece of a regional tribal effort focused on invigorating cultural traditions. This area was an important hunting, fishing and gathering site and within the traditional lands of the people now recognized as the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians. While the Siletz have been stewarding Oregon’s central coast for many generations, the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians experienced a loss of more than 100 miles of coastal shoreline ownership nested within 1.1 million acres of original reservation land. With this funding, the Siletz Tribe will regain ownership of this parcel and conserve this land as an anchor for cultural resilience and regional collaboration in near shore, upland forest and estuarine conservation and education. The Siletz people will provide opportunities for education and outreach about the richness of the Oregon coast, the central role of the tribes in its stewardship, and the value of conserving lands and waters.
“Alongside its inherent ecological, scenic and cultural value, this is land originally set aside in 1855 as a part of a permanent homeland for the Confederated Tribes of Siletz. We are grateful to have the chance to steward it once again, and thankful to those who made it possible,” said Peter Hatch, a history and archaeology specialist with the tribes culture department.
“This NOAA funding source is a highly competitive national grant program,” said Lisa Phipps, Oregon Coastal Management Program manager. “To have funding dedicated for this project recognizes the values of this unique habitat at a nationwide level. OCMP views the protection of this unique coastal headland as an integral component to the success of Oregon’s coastal resiliency and conservation goals. We are honored to have this opportunity to provide the funding through this award for the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Indians to secure this land and protect this unique and critical habitat.”
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, along with the county’s department of planning and development and its land legacy program, are strong supporters of this project and the Siletz Tribe. With established relationships and shared goals, the county and tribe leveraged their initial investments to move this project forward.
“The acquisition process for Cape Foulweather was just a paper exercise until I got out on the property,” said Lincoln County Commissioner Kaety Jacobson. “Being out there takes your breath away. I’m proud of Lincoln County’s role in preserving this property. The collaboration that made this possible was tremendous. Personally, I find it especially meaningful that the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians will own that special place. What a great outcome for our community and the nation.”
McKenzie River Trust and The Nature Conservancy have played a critical role in building this conservation partnership and others along the central Oregon coast.
“Shortly after expanding our coastal service area north through Lincoln City, the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians and Lincoln County approached us about this important and timely conservation opportunity,” said Margaret Treadwell, McKenzie River Trust program manager. “As a local land trust serving Oregon’s central coast, we were able to bring our legal tools and expertise in land transactions to support the permanent conservation of this incredible place.”
