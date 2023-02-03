A man wanted on six warrants out of the Golden State was arrested near the D River wayside in Lincoln City last weekend on the charge of driving under the influence. He allegedly gave police a fake name at first, but the deception was uncovered as he was booked into Lincoln County Jail in Newport.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Jan. 30, an Oregon State Police trooper was on patrol at about 8 p.m. Jan. 28 when he was passed by a silver van using illegal LED lighting. The trooper pulled the van over near the D River State Recreation Site.

