A man wanted on six warrants out of the Golden State was arrested near the D River wayside in Lincoln City last weekend on the charge of driving under the influence. He allegedly gave police a fake name at first, but the deception was uncovered as he was booked into Lincoln County Jail in Newport.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Jan. 30, an Oregon State Police trooper was on patrol at about 8 p.m. Jan. 28 when he was passed by a silver van using illegal LED lighting. The trooper pulled the van over near the D River State Recreation Site.
There were two occupants in the van, and the trooper informed the driver why he was stopped and asked for his license. According to the affidavit, the driver had watery, bloodshot eyes and told the trooper he did not have his wallet. Asked for his name and birthdate, the man thumbed through pictures on his phone and showed the trooper a photograph of a California driver’s license.
The trooper wrote in the affidavit that the photograph was small and did not appear to be of the man driving. He asked the man how many drinks he’d had, to which the man replied that he did not drink, and he denied taking any drugs or medication other than blood pressure pills.
The trooper ran the pictured license’s name, “J.F.,” and birthdate. He advised dispatch he did not believe it was the driver, but dispatch said it could not retrieve California driver’s license photos.
Returning to the van, the trooper told “J.F.” to get out and that he was being detained. He handcuffed him, read him the Miranda warning, and again asked if he’d been drinking or using drugs.
He allegedly denied drinking again but then said, “I already told you coke. I mean crystal.” The trooper advised “J.F.” he’d not told him that, and “J.F.” said he smoked methamphetamine that morning and was coming down from it, according to the affidavit.
The trooper asked for consent to search the vehicle, which he denied, saying it was his girlfriend’s van and he could not give consent. The trooper took him to the Lincoln City Police Department, and dispatch was able to connect the trooper with a judge by phone, who within 15 minutes granted a warrant to search the car and compel blood and urine samples. “J.F.” was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital to take those samples, then to Lincoln County Jail.
Asked for his name by a jail deputy, the trooper thought he heard him identify himself differently than before. The deputy told the trooper he gave the name Chia Saechao.
According to a fugitive complaint also filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Jan. 25, the Placer County, California, Sheriff’s Office holds six warrants for the 46-year-old Sacramento resident with no bail designated. Those include charges such as possession of counterfeit items, possession of methamphetamine, criminal conspiracy, organized retail theft, forgery and others.
CBS Sacramento reported last May that Saechao was arrested for allegedly using fake $100 bills at a Home Depot.
Linn County court records show Saechao was arrested by Albany police in September on charges of first-degree forgery, first-degree possession of a forged instrument, felony possession of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a restricted weapon. He was granted release there on the conditions that he not use or possess drugs, alcohol or weapons and is scheduled to appear for a settlement conference on Feb. 14 in Albany.
Saechao was arraigned in Lincoln County Circuit Court Jan. 30 on the fugitive complaint and charges of DUII, failure to carry a license and giving false information to a police officer. Judge Sheryl Bachart set his bond at $280,000 and scheduled an early resolution conference on Feb. 21. Should he secure release, he will be transported to Placer County.
