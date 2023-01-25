They’re not going to lecture at the Otter Rock Interpretive Center — they’re going to listen. With their first year of funding, Dennis White, leader of the Friends of Otter Rock (FOR), reported to the Depoe Bay City Council that the group that oversees the sensitive and popular wildlife area hired a program coordinator who flipped the script for wildlife visitation, setting up four different interpretive programs to engage tourists and local residents with updated outreach methods. He said the first-year efforts have set the stage to engage support for the state’s wild zones, luring visitors to spend their time and money along the Oregon coast.

“What we’re focusing on is called ‘interpretive programming,’” said Dennis White, of Friends of Otter Rock. “It’s not so much education and lecturing, but encountering visitors to try and figure out why they’re there, and to connect that reason with what they can see in the local area, so if they are looking for whales, match them with a local story about whales.”

