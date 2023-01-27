whales-found-dead

A fourth whale carcass was found Monday, Jan. 23, on a remote section near Cannon Beach. Officials with the Seaside Aquarium say the gray whale had been dead for about a month before washing ashore, and that its death is unrelated to the three whales found in recent weeks on the coastline. (Photo by Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium)

For the fourth time in less than two weeks, a dead whale washed ashore along the Oregon coast.

The Seaside Aquarium reports a gray whale was found in a remote area at Cannon Beach. Aquarium officials say the whale had been dead for at least a month before it came ashore.

