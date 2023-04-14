Two adult teens are held in Lincoln County Jail, one on $750,000 bond, after an alleged home invasion in Otis. Two juveniles were also arrested, while a fifth suspect remains at large.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court on April 5, 18-year-old Xavier Garcia “conspired with four other persons to go to an occupied residence” in Otis, where he reportedly fired two rounds into the air from a .224 rifle before helping kick in the door. The affidavit says Garcia is a convicted felon on parole from the Oregon Youth Authority.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.