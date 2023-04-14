Two adult teens are held in Lincoln County Jail, one on $750,000 bond, after an alleged home invasion in Otis. Two juveniles were also arrested, while a fifth suspect remains at large.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court on April 5, 18-year-old Xavier Garcia “conspired with four other persons to go to an occupied residence” in Otis, where he reportedly fired two rounds into the air from a .224 rifle before helping kick in the door. The affidavit says Garcia is a convicted felon on parole from the Oregon Youth Authority.
An April 12 press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Garcia was joined by 18-year-old Caleb Thomas of Toledo and three as-yet unnamed subjects. Two are juveniles who have been taken into custody and another remains at large, though the sheriff’s office said it believed there was no risk to the public.
The press release said the five wore masks as they forced their way in, and at least two of them were armed with guns.
Once inside the home, Garcia, Thomas and the others allegedly destroyed property worth more than $1,000 while menacing occupants of the home in an attempt to get them to reveal where another occupant was.
“He then committed an assault by striking a minor female subject in the home with the butt of the rifle,” the affidavit reads.
Occupants of the home reportedly recognized Garcia as someone they knew.
According to the affidavit, Garcia was interviewed by a detective and had “several stories as to where he was” during the alleged crime, but he admitted to being with his “cousins,” one of whom was also identified by occupants of the home.
Garcia was arraigned April 5 on charges of first-degree burglary, a Class A felony, and felony criminal mischief, as well as five Class A misdemeanor counts of menacing. Pro tem Judge Joseph Allison set Garcia’s bail at $750,000.
A grand jury indicted Garcia on April 11 on the same seven counts. He is scheduled to be arraigned on that indictment Monday, April 17.
Charges against Thomas have yet to be filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court. He will presumably be charged with the same or similar counts.
Garcia was one of two witnesses to a February 2021 slaying in Siletz and will likely be called to testify in September if the final defendant in that case goes to trial. Garcia was a minor at the time of that incident.
