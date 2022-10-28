4th-Dist-race-(CHRON)

Democrat Val Hoyle faces Republican Alek Skarlatos in the Congressional District 4 race. (Campaign photos)

For the first time since 1986, Peter DeFazio is not running to represent Oregon’s Congressional District 4.

Instead, vying for the job are Republican Alek Skarlatos — who came within 5 points of beating DeFazio in 2020 — and Democrat Val Hoyle, who currently serves as commissioner of the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.