fleet-of-flowers-fish-fry

Getting ready for the annual Memorial Day Fleet of Flowers in Depoe Bay takes a score of volunteers, including (left to right) Amber Chadwell, Eva Harmon, Kathy Wyatt and a crew from the U.S. Coast Guard. They’ll be on hand for a fish-fry fundraiser Wednesday, March 8, from noon to 6 p.m. at Gracie’s Sea Hag. (Photo by Rick Beasley)

A fish-and-chips fundraiser to help launch the 78th annual Memorial Day Fleet of Flowers is set for next Wednesday, March 8, at Gracie’s Sea Hag in Depoe Bay.

It marks the comeback of the popular fish fry and silent auction, last held in 2020 on the eve of the pandemic. The event will run from noon to 6 p.m., with a $25 donation at Gracie’s Sea Hag, located at 58 Highway 101.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.