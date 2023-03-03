Getting ready for the annual Memorial Day Fleet of Flowers in Depoe Bay takes a score of volunteers, including (left to right) Amber Chadwell, Eva Harmon, Kathy Wyatt and a crew from the U.S. Coast Guard. They’ll be on hand for a fish-fry fundraiser Wednesday, March 8, from noon to 6 p.m. at Gracie’s Sea Hag. (Photo by Rick Beasley)
A fish-and-chips fundraiser to help launch the 78th annual Memorial Day Fleet of Flowers is set for next Wednesday, March 8, at Gracie’s Sea Hag in Depoe Bay.
It marks the comeback of the popular fish fry and silent auction, last held in 2020 on the eve of the pandemic. The event will run from noon to 6 p.m., with a $25 donation at Gracie’s Sea Hag, located at 58 Highway 101.
One hundred percent of proceeds are used to buy flowers — 10,000 roses, carnations, chrysanthemums and bursts of Baby’s Breaths — for 3,500 wreaths and offset other expenses of the colorful event, according to Jeremy Burke, president of the nonprofit Fleet of Flowers committee.
“This is the key fundraiser for the Fleet of Flowers, the only Memorial Day event at the Oregon coast,” said Burke, a resident of Depoe Bay who publishes the News-Times. “The annual fish fry is a tradition in Depoe Bay, and we invite all our friends and supporters to celebrate its return.”
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard and Depoe Bay Fire District will act as servers, with the kitchen staff donated by Gracie’s Sea Hag. Top purveyors contributing to the event include Pacific Seafood, Ocean Beauty, U.S. Foods, and Graziano Produce.
“We love Depoe Bay, and this shows how much we care about those who served,” reflected Burke. “Our city cares.”
