The flag policy at Newport City Hall became the subject of an unexpected flap last month when city councilor C.M. Hall pressed city officials to add the “pride flag” to the list of routinely flown banners. The issue will be decided Tuesday, Jan. 17. (Photo by Rick Beasley)
Newport’s elected leaders are expected to settle a new flag policy Tuesday, Jan. 17, as the city council votes whether or not to extend from five to 14 days the time special flags may join a list of required banners atop three city hall flagpoles.
Compulsory flags include the U.S., Oregon state and POW/MIA flags; optional flags allowed to fly beneath the required streamers at city staff discretion are the Newport city flag, sister city flag and U.S. Coast Guard ensign. Also, special flags may be flown to recognize events approved by the mayor or city council.
The policy became the subject of an unexpected flap last month when city councilor C.M. Hall pressed city officials to add the “pride flag” to the list of optional banners, arguing it deserved the same status as flags flown for war heroes, rescuers and pioneer founders. Hall called the current policy “homophobic.”
Other officials contested the change. Mayor Dean Sawyer said the gay pride flag has been hoisted in the past and predicted it will fly again, but with council approval.
“The LGBTQ movement is a big deal for her (Hall), and she wants to make it a big deal,” commented Sawyer. “As far as far as I’m concerned, we have a great community where everybody is welcome, and I hope it stays that way forever.”
