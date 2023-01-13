A number of Yaquina Bay’s larger fishing vessels are tied up at the Port of Newport International Terminal on Monday as final preparations were made for the trip up to Alaska’s Bering sea to fish for pollack and cod. (Photos by Steve Card)
Pastor Luke Frechette from South Beach Church, pictured in the center of the doorway facing the crowd, leads a prayer service at the International Terminal on Monday to ask for blessings for the boat owners and crews headed up to Alaska this week. Frechette led a similar service on Thursday morning, asking for blessings for the local crabbing fleet.
A number of Yaquina Bay’s larger fishing vessels are tied up at the Port of Newport International Terminal on Monday as final preparations were made for the trip up to Alaska’s Bering sea to fish for pollack and cod. (Photos by Steve Card)
Pastor Luke Frechette from South Beach Church, pictured in the center of the doorway facing the crowd, leads a prayer service at the International Terminal on Monday to ask for blessings for the boat owners and crews headed up to Alaska this week. Frechette led a similar service on Thursday morning, asking for blessings for the local crabbing fleet.
A number of the larger commercial fishing boats that call Newport’s Yaquina Bay their home headed out this week for the annual trek to Alaska’s Bering Sea.
It can take eight to 10 days for them to make the journey up north, depending on the weather. Boats from Newport will be docking either at Dutch Harbor or Kodiak, where they will be based while fishing for pollack and cod, a fishery that generally lasts for several months.
The Port of Newport’s International Terminal was hopping with activity this week as boat owners and their crews made final preparations. In addition to the Alaskan fleet getting ready to head north, local commercial crabbers were busy loading their gear in preparation for the opening of the season this Sunday, Jan. 15.
Crab boats began dropping pots on Thursday and will be able to begin hauling in their catch on Sunday.
As has been the custom for a number of years, part of the preparation process before heading up to Alaska or fishing for crabs off the Oregon coast involved holding a prayer service, asking for safety for the fishing crews and their loved ones at home, and for a bountiful harvest.
A service for the Alaskan fleet was held at noon on Monday at the International Terminal, led by Pastor Luke Frechette, from South Beach Church. Dozens of fishermen, along with their families and friends, gathered for this time of prayer. This tradition was started by Dave Richcreek, who was the co-owner and skipper of the fishing vessel Raven. Richcreek passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, after fighting a lengthy battle with cancer, but his desire to hold the annual prayer service lives on.
And Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m., a group gathered at Yaquina Bay State Park to ask for blessings on the crabbers and safety in the turbulent waters they often encounter off the coast. This prayer service was also led by Frechette.
All those who take part in any of the fisheries this time of year do so during some of the harshest conditions found anywhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.