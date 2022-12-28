boat-fire

The F/V Nordic Valor caught fire Thursday morning, Dec. 22, at Port Dock 3 in Newport, and firefighters from several agencies responded to battle the blaze, which started in the area of the boat’s galley. The Chelsea Rose, a floating fish market, can be seen tied up directly across the dock from the Nordic Valor, but the Chelsea Rose did not sustain damage.

The Newport Fire Department was dispatched to a marine fire at 7:16 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, aboard the fishing vessel Nordic Valor, which was tied up at Port Dock 3 on Yaquina Bay.

A deckhand checking on the boat opened the door to the cabin and smoke poured out, according to a press release issued by the fire department. When firefighters arrived on scene they found the vessel filled with smoke and heat. Zero visibility and difficult access to the fire resulted in a longer fight to expose and extinguish all of the burning areas, according to fire department officials. The fire started in the galley area of the vessel and was burning in hidden voids between the inner walls and the outer hull. 

