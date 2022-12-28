The F/V Nordic Valor caught fire Thursday morning, Dec. 22, at Port Dock 3 in Newport, and firefighters from several agencies responded to battle the blaze, which started in the area of the boat’s galley. The Chelsea Rose, a floating fish market, can be seen tied up directly across the dock from the Nordic Valor, but the Chelsea Rose did not sustain damage.
The Newport Fire Department was dispatched to a marine fire at 7:16 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, aboard the fishing vessel Nordic Valor, which was tied up at Port Dock 3 on Yaquina Bay.
A deckhand checking on the boat opened the door to the cabin and smoke poured out, according to a press release issued by the fire department. When firefighters arrived on scene they found the vessel filled with smoke and heat. Zero visibility and difficult access to the fire resulted in a longer fight to expose and extinguish all of the burning areas, according to fire department officials. The fire started in the galley area of the vessel and was burning in hidden voids between the inner walls and the outer hull.
The F/V Nordic Valor was tied up just across from the Chelsea Rose, an historic fishing vessel that now functions solely as a floating fish market. Chelsea Rose administrative assistant Angie Bernhardt said there was no damage to the Chelsea Rose, but the smell of smoke was pretty heavy for awhile. “The metal boats get very hot and the dock is isn’t very wide,” Bernhardt said. “The Chelsea Rose is one of few wooden boats at the docks. It could have been a very bad Christmas.”
Bernhardt added, “The Chelsea Rose Seafood family hopes for speedy repairs to the F/V Nordic Valor so they can go into the Oregon Dungeness (crab season).”
In battling this fire, the Newport Fire Department responded with two engines, a tender and command staff. Newport Fire was assisted on scene by command personnel and a 47-foot motor lifeboat from U.S. Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay, and engine and crews from Toledo Fire, Depoe Bay Fire, Seal Rock Fire and Central Coast Fire. Additional command staff responded from Depoe Bay Fire. Newport Fire was also assisted by the Newport Police Department and Newport Public Works Department. Pacific West Ambulance provided an ambulance for medical standby.
The fire is currently under investigation by the Coast Guard and the Lincoln County Fire Investigation Team.
