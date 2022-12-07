This graphic is a conceptual design for a new main entranceway at Morrow Field, the football and soccer stadium at Newport High School, submitted voluntarily by Newport firm Capri Architects. To donate to support the project, contact the Newport Boosters Club by sending an email to thenewportboosterclub@gmnail.com.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, construction of new grandstands at Morrow Field on the campus of Newport High School, initially scheduled for completion prior to the start of the fall sports season remains ongoing, a local architecture firm recently submitted a conceptual design for the Eads Street entrance to the facility.
In a post last month to social media last month, Newport firm Capri Architecture presented to the public a conceptual design for the entryway to the stadium, which hosts soccer matches and football games in autumn, track and field practices in the spring, as well as a number of camps and clinics throughout the year.
“Volunteering our architectural design services is a joy when asked by an organization like the Newport Booster Club, which supports the City of Newport’s youth athletes and their families,” Capri Architecture’s post, shared to the Newport Boosters Club page on Facebook.
According to a rendering submitted by Capri Architecture, the new design features improved landscaping on the north and south sides of the walkway that leads from Eads Street to Morrow Field’s main entrance. Additionally, the rendering depicts a large archway where attendees enter the stadium that appears to be about 20 feet tall, and features a sign that reads,” Newport High School, Morrow Field.
The Lincoln County School District announced in August 2021 that Newport High School received $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to rebuild the decaying grandstands at Morrow Field, the school campus’ lone location considered open-air space. The new grandstands will allow Newport High School a space for classes to be held, meals and gatherings and other extracurricular activities outdoors, when the weather cooperates.
Once completed, the new grandstands will feature greater seating capacity, be American with Disabilities Act compliant and include a covered area to shield visitors from the weather.
The Newport Boosters Club, using money raised from its Fall Booster Auction, purchased a new scoreboard for Morrow Field, allowing the schools to use more up-to-date technology and an integrated speaker system to enhance the game day experience for all attendees. Equipment for the new and improved concessions stand was also purchased by the Newport Boosters Club.
