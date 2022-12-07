NHS-grandstand_Dec.-7

This graphic is a conceptual design for a new main entranceway at Morrow Field, the football and soccer stadium at Newport High School, submitted voluntarily by Newport firm Capri Architects. To donate to support the project, contact the Newport Boosters Club by sending an email to thenewportboosterclub@gmnail.com.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, construction of new grandstands at Morrow Field on the campus of Newport High School, initially scheduled for completion prior to the start of the fall sports season remains ongoing, a local architecture firm recently submitted a conceptual design for the Eads Street entrance to the facility.

In a post last month to social media last month, Newport firm Capri Architecture presented to the public a conceptual design for the entryway to the stadium, which hosts soccer matches and football games in autumn, track and field practices in the spring, as well as a number of camps and clinics throughout the year.

