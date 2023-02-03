According to pyrotechnics industry experts, Newport puts on a commendable display compared to sporting events, business grand openings and other city-sponsored Fourth of July extravaganzas. (News-Times file photo)
The cost of fireworks is exploding, according to Newport city officials who approved a price spike in the contract for an annual Fourth of July fireworks display in Yaquina Bay.
“This will keep the same quality and quantity of show that we had in 2022,” City Manager Spenser Nebel promised during a Jan. 17 city council meeting, where a 5 percent increase from $45,000 to $47,250 was approved.
According to a pyrotechnics industry experts at Entertainment Fireworks, Newport puts on a commendable display compared to a typical sporting event ($5,000-$20,000), a business grand opening ($15,000-$25,000) or other “municipally-sponsored Fourth of July displays” ($10,000-$50,000). A few cities spend more than $100,000, the report stated.
Commercial fireworks aren’t inexpensive. A price list at nationwide supplier Kellner’s Fireworks, of Harrisville, Penn., lists aerial shells from $125 each (silver tails rising to loud titanium salutes) to $499 (45 shot titanium salute and silver crackling peony finale).
Funds for the annual fireworks over Newport’s waterfront are taken from the room tax fund, Nebel said before the 6-0 approval to sign a deal with Western Display Fireworks. The company will be required to have $5 million in insurance.
“This show draws thousands of visitors and is widely anticipated by everyone,” Nebel concluded. “Anything less would result in a show only 10 or 15 minutes long with a reduced amount of shells.”
