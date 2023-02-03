Fireworks-Newport

According to pyrotechnics industry experts, Newport puts on a commendable display compared to sporting events, business grand openings and other city-sponsored Fourth of July extravaganzas. (News-Times file photo)

The cost of fireworks is exploding, according to Newport city officials who approved a price spike in the contract for an annual Fourth of July fireworks display in Yaquina Bay.

“This will keep the same quality and quantity of show that we had in 2022,” City Manager Spenser Nebel promised during a Jan. 17 city council meeting, where a 5 percent increase from $45,000 to $47,250 was approved.

