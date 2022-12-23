Firefighter-hiring-crisis-forestalled-Chief-Murphy

With firefighter ranks thinned by the pandemic and other factors, Newport Fire Chief Rob Murphy is scrambling for employees to rush into burning buildings. (Photo by Rick Beasley)

There was a time when almost every child wanted to be a firefighter, but those days are long gone.

The Newport Fire Department is scrambling for employees to rush into burning buildings. With an official roster of 11 fulltime firefighters and 35 or more volunteers, the ranks were crushed by the pandemic, high standards and shifting demographics. Losses in 2022 counted six fulltime firefighters, including an assistant chief; volunteer ranks fell from 34 to 21.

