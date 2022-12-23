There was a time when almost every child wanted to be a firefighter, but those days are long gone.
The Newport Fire Department is scrambling for employees to rush into burning buildings. With an official roster of 11 fulltime firefighters and 35 or more volunteers, the ranks were crushed by the pandemic, high standards and shifting demographics. Losses in 2022 counted six fulltime firefighters, including an assistant chief; volunteer ranks fell from 34 to 21.
“This year has been challenging,” reflected Newport Fire Chief Rob Murphy of the four-alarm personnel crisis at three fire halls spread across the city. “We’re still emerging from the overarching effects of COVID for both the fulltime staff and volunteers. We lost a lot of longtime members directly and indirectly to this pandemic, and we’ve still got a way to go.”
Resignations of six frontline personnel “nearly all at once” in 2022, including five fulltime firefighters and an assistant fire chief, were an “unpleasant surprise,” Murphy recently told the Newport City Council. The losses came amid historic call growth, with 2,311 turnouts in 2021 — a 200 percent increase over 15 years.
Ongoing firefighter shortages are leaving many communities across the U.S. vulnerable, according to news reports. Smaller departments often see their best talent lured by better-paying agencies. A study by the U.S. Department of Defense found that a third of private-sector firefighting jobs at military bases are unfilled. In Oregon, state officials declared a crisis over the shortage of wildland firefighters.
“The process for hiring a firefighter is very involved,” Murphy said, referring to a battery of background checks, physical tests and psychological assessments. “But it’s not all bad news — we were able to recruit six people by focusing on these hiring efforts.”
As for the volunteer force, Murphy told councilors he intends to staunch further losses by going to social media, sending flyers to businesses and tapping into his newest talent, four graduates of the latest firefighter academy.
“There’s a lot of positive buzz with this new group of volunteers, and that’s going to help us,” he figured. “I’ve been here for 19 years, and the best recruiting tool I’ve seen for volunteers is volunteers.”
Murphy said the fire department launched a new volunteer firefighter academy, expanded volunteer roles to EMS and office work, and revitalized training to make the fire service more attractive. However, he urged the council to expand the fire department budget to include the “training officer/volunteer coordinator” position that has been rejected three times.
“Until I am given funding for this position, we’ll just have to continue with our limited efforts to boost volunteer numbers and participation,” Murphy concluded.
