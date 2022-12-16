On Monday evening, at approximately 5:21 p.m., a fire was set inside the gazebo at Don and Ann Davis Park in Newport. According to eye-witnesses, a local man, identified as David James Timmons, 46, was refilling portable propane tanks inside the gazebo. Witnesses told the police officers that Timmons was standing in front of an open flame propane heater while attempting to refill several smaller portable tanks with a larger propane tank.
When the Newport Police, Newport Fire Department and the Oregon State Police arrived, the flames inside the gazebo were eight-feet high. The witnesses told the officers that they alerted Timmons of the strong smell of propane and urged him to stop because it was unsafe. Shortly thereafter, Timmons allegedly dropped an open propane canister into the open flame and subsequently fled on foot.
The witnesses remained in the gazebo in an attempt to extinguish the fire. The Newport Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the fire when they arrived.
Timmons was located hiding in another park and was taken into custody. He was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail on charges of reckless burning, criminal mischief in the second-degree, and two counts of reckless endangering. He allegedly admitted to refilling the propane tanks while maintaining that he did not set the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.