A Saturday night blaze on Otter Crest Loop turned a two-story home to cinders, but all occupants escaped uninjured.

According to the Depoe Bay Fire District, firefighters got the call about the fire south of Rocky Creek at about 9:45 p.m. Crews were en route within two minutes and asked Newport Fire & North Lincoln Fire and Rescue to send additional engines.

