A Saturday night blaze on Otter Crest Loop turned a two-story home to cinders, but all occupants escaped uninjured.
According to the Depoe Bay Fire District, firefighters got the call about the fire south of Rocky Creek at about 9:45 p.m. Crews were en route within two minutes and asked Newport Fire & North Lincoln Fire and Rescue to send additional engines.
A neighbor of Bill and Dorothy Kucha, owners and residents of the home, told the News-Times he and other neighbors noticed the blaze shortly before 10 and rushed to the scene. Finding the occupants already outside, they warned residents in neighboring homes.
When the Depoe Bay fire chief, first emergency responder on scene, arrived at the home, the fire “had extended out every window and was igniting nearby brush and vegetation, along with communication lines and power lines that were energized and arcing on the ground,” according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
The energized lines made it more difficult for crew to access the structure, but firefighters were able to take an offensive posture with assistance of other agencies. They used an estimated 50,000 gallons of water extinguishing the blaze, and while the home itself was a total loss — photos of the remains show a blackened, crumbling wooden skeleton — firefighters were able to save a garage and car as well as protect neighboring homes.
“This was a physically challenging fire due to the location of the home with limited access and narrow roads,” Depoe Bay Fire’s post reads. “Radio communications are known to be poor in this particular area, and cellphones do not work.”
The News-Times was unable to immediately reach the Kuchas. A 2019 feature in LA Progressive (tinyurl.com/5dwxdfec) says the couple moved into the home 50 years ago and built it up from a “broken-down old drafty ramshackle of a beach house” into “an amazingly healing place.”
