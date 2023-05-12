With spring comes the return of outdoor festivals along the coast, and one of the first celebrations of the year takes place in the form of the Newport Loyalty Days and Seafaire Festival, which happened last weekend. Also during the weekend was the Blessing of the Fleet celebration, which took place on Sunday. The weather even cooperated for much of the weekend. Here, the Newport High School cheerleaders march down Highway 101 as spectators line the sidewalks at noon on Saturday, May 6, for the annual Loyalty Day Parade. (Photo by Michael Heinbach)

