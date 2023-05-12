The survival suit races on Newport’s Yaquina Bay have become a popular part of Newport’s annual Blessing of the Fleet celebration. One of the competing teams is traditionally made up of members of the Loyalty Days Court. Pictured in the front is Princess Lillibelle Basingthwaite; behind her is Eryna Collins, who was standing in for Princess Julie Zeng; and also taking party was Princess Kasin Schwab. The day’s activities included the annul blessing ceremony of boats on the bay, a highliner competition and barbecue on the Bayfront, and a service of remembrance at the Fishermen’s Memorial at Yaquina Bay State Park. (Photo by Steve Card)
With spring comes the return of outdoor festivals along the coast, and one of the first celebrations of the year takes place in the form of the Newport Loyalty Days and Seafaire Festival, which happened last weekend. Also during the weekend was the Blessing of the Fleet celebration, which took place on Sunday. The weather even cooperated for much of the weekend. Here, the Newport High School cheerleaders march down Highway 101 as spectators line the sidewalks at noon on Saturday, May 6, for the annual Loyalty Day Parade. (Photo by Michael Heinbach)
