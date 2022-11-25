Fake-million

A man was charged with felonies after allegedly leaving a fake $1 million bill behind as payment for a meal.

According to charging documents filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Monday, 54-year-old John Clark ordered a drink and meal at Rusty Truck Brewing in Lincoln City on Sunday evening. When he was done, he left behind two bills: a real $1 and fraudulent million-dollar note that “looks realistic from afar and feels realistic to the touch.”

