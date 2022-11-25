A man was charged with felonies after allegedly leaving a fake $1 million bill behind as payment for a meal.
According to charging documents filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court Monday, 54-year-old John Clark ordered a drink and meal at Rusty Truck Brewing in Lincoln City on Sunday evening. When he was done, he left behind two bills: a real $1 and fraudulent million-dollar note that “looks realistic from afar and feels realistic to the touch.”
The first close look at the bill revealed the deception — the United States has never issued a $1 million bill, and the note allegedly left behind by Clark contains small text that says it is not legal tender.
Contacted by Lincoln City police a short distance from the brewery, Clark said he was unsatisfied with his meal and did not have the money to pay for it, according to the affidavit. He was allegedly in possession of a stack of similar fake bills, and police arrested and transported him to Lincoln County Jail.
Clark was arraigned Monday two Class C felony charges, first-degree forgery and first-degree possession of a forged instrument, and misdemeanor theft of services. Court records show he is wanted for failure to appear for arraignment in a third-degree theft case in Polk County, and has a pending felony public indecency charge in Multnomah County.
No attorney was listed for Clark as of Tuesday. According to the jail website, he is held on $110,000 bond.
