A man wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in a Utah methamphetamine distribution case was tased and arrested in Toledo following a high-speed chase through town.

An affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court last week says a Toledo police officer saw a tan Oldsmobile run a stop sign at Southeast Alder Way and Southeast Alder Lane on the afternoon of Nov. 29. He pulled the vehicle over and told the female driver the reason for the stop, asking for her license, registration and proof of insurance.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.