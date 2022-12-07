A man wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in a Utah methamphetamine distribution case was tased and arrested in Toledo following a high-speed chase through town.
An affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court last week says a Toledo police officer saw a tan Oldsmobile run a stop sign at Southeast Alder Way and Southeast Alder Lane on the afternoon of Nov. 29. He pulled the vehicle over and told the female driver the reason for the stop, asking for her license, registration and proof of insurance.
During the interaction, a man in the passenger seat exited the vehicle and walked toward a nearby home. The driver told the officer they needed to pick up their son from Toledo High School.
The officer wrote in his affidavit that he recognized both people from previous contacts and asked dispatch to run their names for criminal warrants. Dispatch told the officer that the male subject, Tracy Bell, 59, had a fully extraditable warrant from the FBI for failure to appear in court for “dangerous drugs,” had previous federal convictions for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamines and possession with intent to distribute, was on federal probation out of the Montana district and was also on pretrial release for an Oregon case.
After receiving that information, the officer saw a black Lexus pulling away from the home the passenger, Bell, walked to, and he commenced pursuit. He pulled the vehicle over at Sturdevant Road, approached on the driver’s side, informed Bell he had a warrant for his arrest and ordered him to step out. According to the affidavit, Bell looked forward without responding to commands, said he’d broken the key off in the ignition, then started the car and drove away.
The officer ran back to his vehicle, noting that Bell was traveling toward the elementary and high schools. Bell sped past the schools at about 60 mph, the officer wrote in his affidavit, and up Business Highway 20 toward the main highway. At the intersection with Highway 20, Bell drove through the rough median and lost parts of the Lexus, continuing east on the highway with his vehicle “smoking uncontrollably.”
Bell then turned onto Elk City Road. The officer followed and found the Lexus crashed into a tractor inside a garage at the first house. According to the affidavit, Bell got out of the car and started running, despite the officer drawing his firearm and commanding him to stop. He allegedly told the officer he would have to kill him and started reaching into his pockets.
Bell ran down the road toward Highway 20 and told the officer he was going to run into traffic and kill himself, according to the affidavit. The officer then holstered his firearm, drew his taser, told Bell he would use it and did, causing Bell to fall to the ground and hit his face.
The officer placed Bell in custody. He was allegedly in possession of a knife and a zip lock bag containing what the officer believed to be methamphetamine. The officer informed Bell of his Fifth Amendment rights, and Bell said he was willing to talk, according to the affidavit. He told the officer the plastic bag was his and contained about 3 grams of meth. The officer also found a large amount of cash in Bell’s wallet, which Bell said was about $2,200.
According to the affidavit, Bell “borrowed” the Lexus from a neighbor. He told the officer he borrowed it to pick the Oldsmobile driver’s child from Toledo High, but the owner told the officer Bell approached her out of breath asking to use the Lexus to jump start the Oldsmobile, and she believed he would immediately return. The vehicle, which she purchased for about $4,500, was totaled.
The officer said he contacted the 96-year-old owner of the home on Elk City Road where Bell allegedly crashed into the tractor, and she told him she would have a family member check the garage for damage the next day.
Bell was arrested and booked into Lincoln County Jail in Newport on the federal warrant, as well as nine new charges including fleeing a police officer and first-degree theft. He was arraigned Nov. 30 on three felony and five misdemeanor counts.
According to court records, Bell was arrested in Yamhill County in March 2021 on charges of delivery of methamphetamine and driving under the influence. He pleaded not guilty to all charges, and a trial in that case is scheduled for March 2023.
Lincoln County Circuit Judge Sheryl Bachart set Bell’s bond at $200,000. He’s next scheduled to appear Dec. 7 for a probable cause hearing, and has not yet entered a plea. Bachart appointed attorney John Mason to represent Bell.
