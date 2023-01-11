The Federal Communications Commission notified the owner of Yaquina Bay Communications on Friday that the broadcast license for the company’s flagship station, KYTE-FM, has been canceled.
The broadcast company’s owner, David Miller, said in an email to the News-Times on Friday, “I only received this information today … and was a little shocked by it as we had requested the FCC to consider the situation we have been in.”
The issue that led to the FCC’s notification last week dates back to changes made by the radio station several years ago. In January 2014, Yaquina Bay Communications filed an application with the FCC to a minor modification to the KYTE’s license, seeking to change of station’s community of license from Newport to Independence. As part of that change, the station’s transmitter was moved from Otter Crest to Bald Mountain. This change in location allowed KYTE to provide principle coverage to Independence. This application was approved in April 2014.
“Since being led to believe by the state of Oregon that they were going to provide power to Bald Mountain, a broker filed an application for us to move to that site,” Miller said in explaining the series of events. “The state then reversed their commitment, (and) we were forced to provide generators to that site.”
Miller said his company spent more than $100,000.00 to develop the Bald Mountain site, providing an antenna, transmitter and two generators. “Both generators failed within a month of operation, and we could not get replacements by warranty or insurance,” he said. “We were then forced to return to Otter Crest and applied for a Special Temporary Authorization (STA) to operate there.”
According to the information provided by the FCC, the STA was granted until Dec. 1, 2018. After that, the FCC said the next filing by Yaquina Bay Communications was a license renewal application on Sept. 29, 2021.
After KYTE filed for that license renewal, the FCC received informal objections from two entities. One objection was filed by PACNW Broadcasting, which is the licensee of station KPPT-FM in Depoe Bay. That company said KYTE moving back to Otter Crest as a transmission site is interfering with KPPT’s signal. The other objection was filed by Outlaw Music Association, which operates a low-power station in Washougal, Washington. It stated that because KYTE is no longer broadcasting from Bald Mountain, it cannot provide the requisite coverage to Independence, the community of license for the station.
Miller said that at the same time they were trying to resolve these issues with the transmission site, COVID hit. “And we have struggled to find advertising revenue as well as employees,” he said. “The STA was granted, but later expired, and we did not — with the pandemic and business slowdowns — realize that.
“The Washougal challenge was not valid, as they were a low-power station on our same frequency and have no FCC protections,” added Miller. “The KPPT challenge indicated we were interfering with their signal. We went to Otter Crest with their owner and engineer and determined that we had a frequency spur emanating from our transmitter’s exciter. We replaced the exciter and never heard any more that we were interfering with KPPT until our renewal license application was filed.”
At the point, Yaquina Bay Communications appealed to the FCC, Miller said, “and the letter today indicated they were canceling our license on grounds that we had not extended the STA, and not on the other challenges.”
The FCC statement says, “We find that the licensee has failed to provide any documentation to refute the allegations that the station operated for over 12 consecutive months with unauthorized facilities. Therefore, the commission’s public and internal databases have been modified to indicate that the broadcast license for the referenced station is expired, that the station’s license is canceled as a matter of law, and that the station’s call sign is deleted. In addition, the station’s license renewal application is dismissed as moot.”
The FCC also told Yaquina Bay Communications that “it is imperative to the safety of air navigation that any prescribed painting and illumination of the station’s tower be maintained until the tower is dismantled. Accordingly, the owner of the tower where the referenced station’s transmitting antenna is located is required to maintain the tower in the manner prescribed by our rules and the terms of the canceled license.”
Miller said he contacted an FCC attorney, “and we will wade through the legal process of keeping the license and with hope to continue operating and serving the Oregon coast. It may take some time, as the FCC is not known for moving quickly on any matter.”
