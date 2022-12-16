Survivalist Biko Wright has a potent marketing pitch for the emergency rations he sells at Lincoln City Sporting Goods — he nearly starved to death on the Netflix special, “Alone.” Wright, 32, was among 10 contestants who appeared on season eight of the wildly popular reality TV show. (Photos by Rick Beasley)
Wright, 32, was among 10 contestants who appeared on the wildly popular reality TV show “Alone,” featuring 10 contestants pitted against the brutal wilderness challenges of remote Chico Lake, British Columbia.
The season eight segment was originally filmed in September 2020 for the History Channel, but did not air on Netflix until June of this year, renewing his celebrity status at Lincoln City Sporting Goods, where he sells freeze-dried rations, solar-powered radios, firearms and ammo.
“I was dropped off Sept. 18 and lasted until Dec. 13,” Wright recalled, terming the 73-day experience a “life-changing” event. “It was tough. Back home in Otis the wildfires were burning, and all I could think about was my fiancé, Erin, and our twins who were on the way. That really weighed on me, but I was devoted to prevailing and turning our lives around with the winnings.”
At stake for the last person standing was $500,000. Wright felt prepared for the lonely challenge, which reduced some contestants to hallucinations and tears as they struggled for food and warmth. Biko, however, grew up near rugged Topanga Canyon, California, where he honed his outdoor skills by camping, backpacking, hunting, snorkeling and spearfishing. He also had a secret strategy to win:
“Starvation can kill you, so I packed on 50 pounds,” Biko revealed, saying he tipped the scales at 310 when he stepped off the boat at his lakeside campsite. “I figured that would get me a month-and-a-half, and I’d make up the difference hunting and fishing.”
But the wildlife proved elusive, and Biko was reduced to eating a foul-tasting soup made from tree bark or frozen whitefish accidentally dropped by foraging eagles. Meanwhile, predators including grizzly bears, mountain lions and wolves circled his campsite day and night. Contestants had only a thin line of defense, including their handmade shelters, bear spray and air horns.
“I used the horn a lot,” he said, giving him a potent sales pitch when promoting survival equipment at his store.
Wright lasted 73 days before producers pulled him out because of severe weight loss and its accompanying symptoms, including heart palpitations and dizziness. Weighing 219, he had lost 91 pounds but outlasted all other contestants except the eventual winner, Clay Hayes of Milton, Florida.
Biko’s first meal was a bowl of savory bone broth, his first taste of salt in two-and-a-half months.
“Man, that was good,” he recounted of the special diet of soups, yogurt and fruit designed to slowly restore his health. “My first real meal on the way home was ling cod fish and chips, hot wings and three draft beers.”
While he didn’t win the big cash prize, Biko said producers paid all contestants “just enough to get by and pay your bills back home.” But the months-long ordeal, which included a two-week orientation and two weeks of rehabilitation under a doctor’s care, was worth it.
“For one thing, I have a lot more appreciation for everything in life I really didn’t have before,” he said of the simple things he grew to miss. “I learned to push myself a lot farther.”
He called the experience “true freedom,” even though his real job was not just to survive but to film himself at all times.
“To get through the isolation and loneliness I used music and joked around,” Biko said, underscoring how “attitude” is the key to survival. “I spent a lot of time talking to myself.”
Biko and his family live in Otis, where the burly ex-construction worker erected a home for his wife and daughters, Nixie and Xyla, born a month after his return. He is the lead singer for the band, Sirion, and teaches survival skills at workshops organized on Instagram when he’s not selling emergency supplies at the sporting goods store.
