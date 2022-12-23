The Lincoln City Police Department has been awarded a $2,500 traffic safety grant for DUII enforcement. The money will be used to put extra officers on patrol during dates and times when higher numbers of impaired drivers are likely to be on the roadways. 

The first of these funds will be used during the Christmas/New Year’s holiday season. This time period is part of the national “High Visibility Enforcement” event that began Dec. 15 and runs through Jan. 1, 2023, with an emphasis on seeking out drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs. DUIIs continue to be a leading cause of motor vehicle crash deaths and injuries throughout the nation.

