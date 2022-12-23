The Lincoln City Police Department has been awarded a $2,500 traffic safety grant for DUII enforcement. The money will be used to put extra officers on patrol during dates and times when higher numbers of impaired drivers are likely to be on the roadways.
The first of these funds will be used during the Christmas/New Year’s holiday season. This time period is part of the national “High Visibility Enforcement” event that began Dec. 15 and runs through Jan. 1, 2023, with an emphasis on seeking out drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs. DUIIs continue to be a leading cause of motor vehicle crash deaths and injuries throughout the nation.
Lincoln City last used DUII enforcement grant funds during the Labor Day weekend. Two enforcement operations were conducted, resulting in two arrests being made for other crimes along with 14 citations being issued for other violations including driving while suspended, driving uninsured and speeding. No DUII arrests were made during these operations, however, the Oregon State Police arrested one driver for DUII after that driver crashed into a Lincoln City patrol car, causing minor injury to an officer.
These grant funds are made possible through Oregon Impact and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
