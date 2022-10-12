Multiple explosive devices were found on Newport area beaches last week.
In a Wednesday press release, the Newport Police Department reported officers were dispatched the day prior to multiple accounts of explosives washing up on the beach between Yaquina Bay State Park and Agate Beach.
Police responded to three separate devices that appeared to have washed ashore. The Oregon State Police Bomb Squad responded and seized the devices, according to the press release.
The devices are white in color and have a label attached to them that reads “Warning Explosive.” The label clearly states the item is a “simulator hand grenade M116A.”
According to a manufacturer’s specification sheet, M116A simulator grenades are designed for training exercises to acclimatize troops to the sights and sounds of battle in a non-lethal format. When the device’s pull wire is activated, it produces an explosion of at least 125 decibels after six to 12 seconds. The spec sheet indicates the pyrotechnics are packaged in cartons of 25.
The devices’ discovery made news reports from Portland to the U.S. East Coast to CNN and even Australian television.
Police said anyone encountering such a device should not to handle or attempt to move it, but rather call to report the device’s location.
