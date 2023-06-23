Judge Amanda Benjamin, right, explains to a gathering of local officials and others how the number of foster families has decreased while the number of kids needing foster care has increased. (Photos by Tony Reed)
Department of Human Services worker Benjamin Potter explains that Every Child helps make the foster care system less stressful for children by providing assistance during all aspects of their transition and care.
Jen O’Connell Barker, center, of Every Child, pleaded with community members to become involved in helping the foster care system in Lincoln County.
Tony S. Reed
At a small public gathering June 20, Jen O’Connell-Barker, of Every Child, announced that a nonprofit organization created to help families and foster families will now officially serve Lincoln County.
O’Connell-Barker explained the organization started in the Portland area 11 years ago and later expanded to now have a presence in every Oregon county. The organization provides support at all levels of foster child care, to families and foster care providers, as well as those working in the county human services and more.
