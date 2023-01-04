A 47-year-old Eugene resident was arrested the day after Christmas for alleged possession of a felony amount of methamphetamine packaged for distribution.
An affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court on Tuesday says a Toledo police officer was on patrol the day prior and observed a black Chrysler 200 turn onto Highway 20 from Highway 229 without using its turn signal.
The officer wrote in his affidavit that he followed the vehicle while running its license plate, discovering the registered owner’s license was suspended and the vehicle was not insured. He conducted a traffic stop near Arcadia Drive.
The driver, Keith Kowitz, reportedly admitted he did not have a license or insurance, and when asked for identification, tried to give the officer a yellow card. Kowitz was sweating “profusely” and his pupils were restricted, according to the affidavit, and the officer also detected a strong odor of marijuana.
Kowitz allegedly told the officer he smoked marijuana several hours prior, and he agreed to step out of the vehicle and perform sobriety tests.
According to the officer’s affidavit, during the sobriety tests, Kowitz said something similar to, “I can’t even do this sober,” and his behavior was erratic. He was taken into custody.
The officer searched the Chrysler and allegedly located three plastic bags containing a white crystalline substance the officer believed to be methamphetamine, as well as a small container with a black, tar-like substance the officer believed to be approximately 1 gram of heroin.
The three bags of white crystalline substance, which field-tested presumptively positive for meth, contained 20, 19 and 3 grams, respectively. The officer also located a digital scale with a white residue.
Kowitz allegedly told the officer the suspected drugs were his and admitted to using meth prior to driving. He was transported to Lincoln County Jail in Newport, where a breath analysis showed a blood-alcohol content of 0.0 percent. Kowitz also provided a urine sample.
Kowitz was arraigned last Tuesday on four counts: possession of more than 10 grams of methamphetamine and attempted delivery of meth, both Class C felonies, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and failure to present or carry a driver’s license. Judge Amanda Benjamin set his bond at $50,000.
The Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion opposing Kowitz’s request for diversion on the grounds that he already participated in diversion or rehabilitation within the past 15 years, with multiple previous drug convictions.
According to court documents, Kowitz was convicted of delivery and manufacture of methamphetamines in Benton County in 2015, and later sentenced to serve 25 months in the Department of Corrections after violating his probation. In 2016, he pleaded guilty in Lincoln County Circuit Court to unauthorized use of a vehicle, first-degree theft and possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 22 months incarcerated.
Benjamin scheduled a next appearance date of Jan. 4 for a probable cause preliminary hearing.
