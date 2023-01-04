A 47-year-old Eugene resident was arrested the day after Christmas for alleged possession of a felony amount of methamphetamine packaged for distribution.

An affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court on Tuesday says a Toledo police officer was on patrol the day prior and observed a black Chrysler 200 turn onto Highway 20 from Highway 229 without using its turn signal.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.