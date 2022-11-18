The Salem church that owns the former home of the late composer Ernest Bloch overlooking Agate Beach will remodel the interior and make two minor additions to the century-old historic structure it now operates as a retreat, the Seakrest Lodge.

The First Baptist Church of Salem applied to the Newport Planning Commission for a conditional use permit, which is required in order to make changes to properties deemed of “special historic significance” within the city’s Comprehensive Plan. In February 2009, the National Park Service declared the house nationally significant because of its association with Bloch.

