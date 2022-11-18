The Salem church that owns the former home of the late composer Ernest Bloch overlooking Agate Beach will remodel the interior and make two minor additions to the century-old historic structure it now operates as a retreat, the Seakrest Lodge.
The First Baptist Church of Salem applied to the Newport Planning Commission for a conditional use permit, which is required in order to make changes to properties deemed of “special historic significance” within the city’s Comprehensive Plan. In February 2009, the National Park Service declared the house nationally significant because of its association with Bloch.
The 2,800-square-foot rustic-style home on a bluff above Agate Beach on Gilbert Way was built in 1914 for the family of the then recently deceased publisher of the Oregon Statesman newspaper, Asahel Bush, who’d moved the publication that would later become the Statesman-Journal to Salem when it became the territorial capital in 1853. Bush was a banker, played a major role in Oregon attaining statehood, and used his ownership of the newspaper to push for exclusion of Black people from the state with the 1957 Constitution.
Ernest Bloch, a Jewish, Swiss-born musical wunderkind who composed 23 works by age 20, purchased and moved into the home in 1941. Bloch immigrated with his family to New York City in 1916. He became a U.S. citizen in 1924 and later returned to Europe on a generous endowment, then sailed back to the U.S in 1939, to what is now called Lake Oswego, as War World II loomed.
According to the Oregon Encyclopedia, he was on his way to the University of California at Berkley to lecture as required under his endowment when a mudslide stopped him just north of Newport.
“Groping his way through the rugged and unfamiliar area, he found a small motel, where he spent the night,” encyclopedia author Helen Johnston Kintner writes. “He awoke the next morning isurrounded by tall evergreen trees, invigorating ocean breezes, and the crashing of the surf on the beach. He later described the experience as a ‘reawakening.’” Bloch felt like he was back in Switzerland, he said, and asked the motel owner if any land was available. He was told the large home still owned by the Bush family was for sale.
Bloch lived in the house until his death in 1959. He was diagnosed with cancer the year prior and told by his Portland doctors he needed surgery. He persuaded them he must return to Newport to complete a score following the surgery. After a painful recovery, Bloch completed several important works, “ending with the dolorous solo numbers for unaccompanied violin, viola, and cello,” before his death.
His wife, Marguerite, lived in the home until her passing in 1963, and shortly after, the estate sold the property to First Baptist Church. The church replaced the wood fireplace with a gas one, but much of the main house remains unchanged from Bloch’s ownership.
Derrick Tokos, Newport community development director, told the planning commission during the permit hearing Monday the proposed remodel, which includes the addition of a bedroom and two bathrooms, met criteria according to code, and as far as he could tell, the church did its best to maintain the original appearance of the building as current market supply allowed
Painted a sea green, clad in wooden siding and constructed of old-growth fir, the main house was designed in a U-shaped floor plan with the bowed side facing the ocean. It’s ensconced and partially concealed in conifers a fair distance from the road. Most interior rooms have single- and double-thick fir board-and-batten walls, tongue-and-groove floors, and elaborate built-in vanities and dressers.
The lot also contains a smaller building close to the road in the same style originally used as a carriage house near the entrance to its drive. Bloch turned the upstairs of that building into a studio, and the church later converted it into a two-story dorm that sleeps approximately 60 people.
Five bedrooms on the north wing of the main building contain 18 beds. The north wing is connected to the south by a great room, containing the fireplace, large windows with spectacular sunset views over the Pacific and Yaquina Head Lighthouse and the south section holds a large kitchen and dining space. First Baptist uses the property as a retreat for groups of all sizes.
First Baptist’s executive pastor, Steven Hunter, told the commission the church is fully aware of its responsibility to uphold the historical integrity of the property, and he reiterated that awareness in a conversation with the News-Times Tuesday.
All of the remodel will occur on the north side of the building.
“The main challenge we have with the configuration of the lodge is that the one wing that has the bedrooms, there are no private baths,” Hunter told the commission. “So, if you’re in the lodge with families or doing couples retreats and those kind of things, it’s a little bit challenging for people to feel a sense of privacy. We’ve created a design that will allow us to add one bedroom but have each of the bedrooms with its own private bath.” The extra space will be gained by enclosing a corner on the northeast side.
The church will also enclose the porch area on the northwest corner of the building to construct two bathrooms accessible from the great room, Hunter said, so people using that space for meetings won’t have to access the bedroom wing to use the restroom.
Commissioners had no questions for Hunter other than one to clarify that a new bathroom would include a tub, and they each agreed in turn the church was acting responsibly, especially considering the difficulty obtaining materials that would be comparable to those when the house was built by Bush or altered by the Blochs, not to mention current supply chain problems. The commission unanimously approved the conditional use permit. They’ll approve a final order at their next meeting Nov. 28.
Hunter told the News-Times the retreat is occupied 50 to 60 percent of nights every year by First Baptist groups, other churches and various small and large groups. The church scheduled five months of vacancy for the construction but hope to complete work within three, beginning in the first week of January and ending by April.
